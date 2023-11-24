Bills vs Eagles live stream: How to watch week 12 NFL game online, start time and odds

The Bills vs. Eagles live stream is set to take place in the city of Brotherly Love — and the city of the Brotherly Shove. Both teams are coming off much-needed wins, albeit for different reasons.

The Bills are looking to get back into the AFC playoff hunt, while the Eagles look to maintain their position atop the NFC as they face the second in a gauntlet of tough opponents. Whoever you're rooting for, this NFL live stream promises to be an exciting matchup, and perhaps the best game of the week.

Bills vs. Eagles channel, start time The Bills vs. Eagles live stream airs Sunday, Nov. 26.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 27)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Both the Eagles and the Bills delivered statement wins last week but for different reasons. Buffalo was reeling from two straight losses to Cincinnati and Denver, and had recently fired their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey. Fortunately for them, they faced the New York Jets — the only team this year to defeat the Eagles — who have a good defense but are woefully lacking in the quarterback department.

Buffalo easily handled the Jets, winning by a score of 32-6, with Josh Allen tossing three touchdowns and 275 yards. With the win, they improved their record to 6-5 and increased their odds of making the playoffs to 39%.

The 9-1 Eagles had a tougher go of it on Monday night but managed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. The Birds weren't spectacular — they had just 238 yards of total offense — but two timely interceptions in the red zone, and a number of drops by Kansas City receivers allowed the Eagles to claw back from a 10-point halftime deficit, and keep the Chiefs from scoring in the second half. Jalen Hurts passed for 150 yards, ran for another 29, and scored a touchdown on the "Tush Push," a play the Eagles have run to near perfection.

This game is also the second in a particularly tough slate for the Eagles; after this, they face the 49ers on Dec. 3 at home, then travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys on December 10. The Bills get to look forward to their bye week, before heading to Kansas City on Dec. 10.

The Eagles and Bills don't have much of a history, having only played each other 14 times; the last time they saw each other was in 2019, with Philadelphia winning 31-13.

The Eagles are currently 3-point favorites, according to DraftKings, and the over-under is 48.5 points.

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs. Eagles the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bills vs. Eagles game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. The NFL Sunday Ticket free trial is unfortunately over, but you can now sign up for one week for 99 cents instead.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs. Eagles.

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs. Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bills vs. Eagles live stream starts Sunday, November 26 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bills vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Bills vs Eagles is available on CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs. Eagles NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Bills vs. Eagles NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.