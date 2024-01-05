Bills vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL Week 18 online, start time and odds

The Bills vs Dolphins live stream is what Week 18 Sunday Night Football is all about. The winner takes the divisional title!

While Miami already has a playoff birth locked up, the Bills still need some help if they come up short in this NFL live stream .

Bills vs Dolphins channel, start time The Bills vs Dolphins live stream airs, Sunday, Jan. 7.

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Jan. 8) / 12:20 p.m. AEDT (Jan 8.).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Buffalo (10-6) enters this matchup with a little more pressure on them than Miami (11-5). A loss Sunday night means the Bills would need one of the following outcomes to make the postseason — a tie or loss by the Steelers, a tie or loss by the Jaguars, or Saturday night’s Texans-Colts game ends in a tie. Any of those play out and Buffalo reaches the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

The Bills will look to recapture the success they had against the Dolphins in Week 4 of this season when they routed Tua and company, 48-20. Allen posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in that win while the Bills’ defense recorded four sacks and forced two turnovers.

And defense, particularly the pass rush, will be key in this game. The Dolphins will have to adjust their attack with Bradley Chubb’s season ending abruptly after tearing his ACL last week against the Ravens. Chubb leads the team with 11 sacks this year. The Bills are led by veteran defensive end Leonard Floyd who has 10.5 sacks but is dealing with a rib injury.

If the pass rush for these two teams can’t make an impact, then it could be off to the races for these explosive offenses. The Bills have won five of their last six games since making a switch at offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been one of the best offensive teams in football this season with wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the league leader in receiving yards.

DraftKings has the Bills as 2.5-point road favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 48 points.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Dolphins the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bills vs Dolphins live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts, Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Bills vs Dolphins.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Dolphins on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bills vs Dolphins live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday, Jan. 8, at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bills vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Bills vs Dolphins is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Bills vs Dolphins live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Dolphins NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.