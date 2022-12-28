Bills vs Bengals live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Week 18's Bills vs Bengals live stream ends the NFL week proper on Monday Night Football, and it's a battle of the best of the best. This NFL live stream puts Allen against Burrow in a QB shootout.

The Bills vs Bengals live stream is Monday (Jan. 2).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV or NFL Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

And what's on the line? Cinci can clinch the AFC North. Buffalo's clinched AFC playoff berth back in Week 15 when narrowly defeated Miami by 3 points (29-32) at Bills Stadium.

The slightly favored Buffalo team enters the game confident, after a 35-13 win at Soldier Field against the Bears. Allen may have been 15 for 26, with 172 yards thrown and 2 pasing TDs, but he also gave up 2 INTs. Allen also had a rushing TD, while the rushing combo of Singletary and Cook both contributed 1 TD a piece. That said, Chicago was up 10-6 at the half in that game, only to give up 29 in the back half.

The Bengals had an opposite Week 16 experience, going up 22 at the end of the first half, and watching New England fail to catch up (though netting 18 points) in the last two quarters. Burrow went 40 for 52 with 375 yards and 3 TDs. But much like Allen, he gave up 2 interceptions.

So, the obvious issue going into this game is that both teams haven't done a fantastic job of keeping possession of the ball. Just looking recently, each QB had three touchdowns to their names on the Christmas Eve games, but Buffalo's rushing may be differentiator.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Bills are a slight 1.5-point favorite and a -105 bet on the Money line.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

How to watch the Bills vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

Bills vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the U.S., Bills vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV.

If you have one of the best antennas, you can pull a local ABC network feed out of the sky for free.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT, on Monday (Jan. 2).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could get this game with Sling TV (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Broncos vs Seahawks live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Bills vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Bengals live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports Arena.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Bengals live stream in Canada

Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Bengals live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bills vs Bengals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Bengals on ESPN via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.