Penguins vs Bruins live stream: How to watch the NHL Winter Classic 2023 online

When you tune into watch the NHL Winter Classic live streams, the Penguins vs Bruins game will give us two teams looking for momentum. And only one won its last appearance in the year-opener. Either way, this annual outdoor game that turns back time looks to be a high-scoring affair, at least for the home team.

NHL 2023 live stream channels, date and time Date and time: Penguins vs Bruins is Monday (January 2) at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT / 6 a.m. AEDT.

Where to watch in the U.S.: The NHL Winter Classic game is set to air on TNT. TNT is available on Sling TV (opens in new tab).

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The Penguins (19-11-6) visit Fenway Park, the home for this year's retro-ified classic game, in poor shape. Losing their last four (including a 1-5 road loss to the Islanders and a 4-2 home loss to the Devils), the Pens have also been kept to 2 or fewer goals in 4 of their last 8 games.

So, the Penguins will be trying to use this flashback fan fest to remember how they have been good on offense overall this season. Their defense, though, is where their weaknesses have lied. In 5 of those last 8, Pittsburgh's given up 4 or more goals, with the Red Wings and Islanders scoring 8 a piece in back to back late-December games.

The Bruins (28-4-4) have the stronger record going in, and are more favored for it — but odds aren't official yet. Ranked second of the league for goals per game, the Bruins also beat the Penguins 6-5 in Pittsburg this past November.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic online to see the Penguins vs Bruins game.

How to watch Winter Classic live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting TNT? Even if you can't watch the Winter Classic live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here's our top pick.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Penguins vs Bruins Winter Classic live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Penguins vs Bruins live streams are going to be on TNT at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $40, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.

How to watch Winter Classic 2023 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the past, Premier Sports would be the best waty to watch the Winter Classic in the UK. But now, Premier Sports is Viaplay — making Viaplay the home of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic live streams of the Penguins vs Bruins.

Viaplay costs £14.99/month, and will have this game. It also offers UEFA Nations League action, LaLiga, Coppa Italia and many more sports.

If you're having trouble getting Viaplay, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your solution.

How to watch the NHL Winter Classic live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian ice hockey fans will catch Penguins vs Bruins live streams on SportsNet. Specifically, the SportsNet channel will broadcast the game at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

If you're having trouble finding the game, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your ticket.

How to watch Penguins vs Bruins live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies should be able to watch the Winter Classic Penguins vs Bruins live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) via the ESPN networks or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).