Best Prime Day Ring video doorbell deals 2021

If you're looking for a video doorbell, there's no better time than now to grab a Prime Day Ring video doorbell deal. Amazon owns Ring, so Ring video doorbell deals are usually font and center during Amazon's two-day sales event starting on June 21. And going over the list of this year's Prime Day deals that's very much the case.
Ring video doorbells are in high demand because they're consistently ranked among the best video doorbells around. Ring's doorbells can be wired or battery powered, and they capture good-quality video. Some Ring options also work with your other smart home devices. Ring makes security cameras and alarms, too, and those are also getting Prime Day discounts.
Keep this page bookmarked throughout the two-day Prime Day event so you can find the best deals and the best prices on Amazon's Ring video doorbell deals.
Best Prime Day Ring video doorbell deals right now
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: was $339 now $249 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: was $79 now $74 @ Amazon
- Ring Spotlight Cam: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
- Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon
Prime Day Ring video doorbell deals
Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
The cheaper option in Ring's lineup of video doorbells gets a discount for Prime Day if you try Prime membership for free. If you have existing doorbell wiring in place, this is a good inexpensive option that costs even less with Amazon's discount. You'll appreciate the compact design as well as the good video quality from the 1080p cameraView Deal
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: was $339 now $249 @ Amazon
Save $90 on this bundle, which combines the Ring Alarm home security kit with a second-generation Ring Video Doorbell. This particular doorbell offers good quality video and customizable motion zones, while the Ring Alarm kit is easy to install.View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: was $79 now $74 @ Amazon
Getting the version of Ring's wired doorbell with Ring Chime usually costs a $20 premium over the base model. We'll concede that the $5 discount isn't the most generous price cut we've seen, but it reduces some of the extra cost of the Ring Chime feature, which is necessary if you want to hear the ding-dong of someone pressing your doorbell. That addresses one of our biggest complaints about the standard Ring Video Doorbell Wired.View Deal
Ring Spotlight Cam: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
If you want a security camera to complement your video doorbell, consider a Ring Spotlight Cam, especially since it's on sale for Prime Day. This security camera, available in black or white, features two-way talk plus a siren alarm. It also works with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. Amazon's Prime Day discount takes 25% off the cost of the Ring Spotlight Cam.
Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Spotlight Cam isn't the only Ring security camera on sale for Prime Day. Amazon is also taking $20 off the cost of the Ring Stick Up Cam. Don't expect great audio or night vision with this camera, but it did deliver good daylight video in our testing, and some users will appreciate the integration with the Neighbors social network.View Deal
How to find the best Ring video doorbell deals
There's only one place to go for Ring video doorbell deals and sales of other Ring home security products. As an Amazon-owned business, Ring is primarily offered through the online retailing giant, and it's here where you'll find the best discounts.
Amazon tends to take anywhere from 25% to 30% off its video doorbells, with the biggest savings coming around Prime Day and holiday shopping. We've also noticed that Ring video doorbells are sometimes bundled with other products, whether that's other Ring security offerings or Amazon Echo speakers.
