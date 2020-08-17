Best laptop bags in 2020

The best laptop bags should be practical, stylish, and affordable. After all, they're transporting precious cargo — your laptop.

Fortunately, we're in the middle of back to school season, which means there are hundreds of back to school sales offering steep discounts on the best laptop bags. So we're curating a list of the best laptop bags for all budgets and users. From courier bags to backpacks, these laptop bags are great for just about any scenario.

Best laptop bags under $50

Mancro Laptop Backpack: $19 @ Amazon

The Mancro Laptop Backpack has more than 10 compartments, one of which can house a 15-inch laptop. It also has a combination zipper lock, which ensures no one will open your laptop bag and steal its contents when you're not looking.

AmazonBasics Classic School Backpack: $19 @ Amazon

Don't want to invest too much in a backpack? This AmazonBasics bag might be for you. The lightweight bag features adjustable padded shoulder straps, a large main compartment with laptop pocket, and water bottle side pockets. Best of all, it's very affordable at just $19.

Nike Tanjun Backpack: $27 @ Kohl's

The Tanjun line takes its name from the Japanese word for simplicity. The stylish backpack features multiple handles for different carrying options. Its internal sleeve can house up to a 13-inch laptop. While most stores sell it for $55, Kohl's has it for $27.50.

Matein Laptop Backpack: $29 @ Amazon

Don't let its cheap price fool you. The Matein Laptop Backpack is one of the best laptop bags on the market. This 27-liter bag features a padded laptop sleeve that fits laptops up to 17 inches in size. It also has a USB-charging port, which connects to a battery backup in the bag that lets you charge your devices without having to open your backpack. (Battery not included).

Volher Laptop Backpack: $31 @ Amazon

The Volher Laptop Backpack is one of the best laptop bags you can get. The budget-friendly bag has a 30-liter capacity and is spacious enough to accommodate a 15-inch laptop. We especially like the bag's built-in USB-charging port and cable, which provides a more convenient way to charge your devices as you travel. (Battery not included).

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack: $34 @ Amazon

If you want a laptop bag with a sporty look, the Hustle 4.0 Backpack is for you. Available in a wide assortment of colors, the 26-liter bag features a 15-inch laptop sleeve, water-repellant outer lining, and a zippered bottom compartment for storing shoes or dirty clothing. It's one of the best laptop bags around.

Nike Vapor Power: was $70 now $35 @ Kohl's

The Vapor Power backpack features a double exterior to help safeguard your items from the elements. It has a padded laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to keep your gadgets and clothes in separate sections.

Best laptop bags under $100

Steve Madden Men's Backpack: $55 @ Macy's

Macy's has the Steve Madden Men's Solid Utility Backpack on sale for $55.99. It features a padded laptop sleeve, polyester snap-down flaps, and two accessory pockets.

SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack: $69 @ Amazon

The SwissGear 1900 is made with 1200D ballistic polyester to withstand heavy use and harsh environments. It's also a TSA-friendly laptop bag, which means it's designed to produce a clear and unobstructed image of your laptop when undergoing X-ray screening. The 31-liter bag can hold up to a 17-inch laptop.

Rains Backpack Mini: $71 @ Backcountry

The Backpack Mini is one of the most stylish laptop bags you'll find. This understated bag holds up to a 13-inch laptop in a dedicated laptop sleeve. The bag is water resistant and also features adjustable straps for a personalized fit.

Timbuk2 Spire Backpack: $99 @ Dell

The Timbuk2 Spire Backpack is a rugged canvas bag designed to keep your laptop safe and secure at all costs. The waterproof bag has a large main compartment that can house up to a 15-inch laptop as well as a tablet. It has a 30-liter capacity and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Recon Backpack: $98 @ Zappos

The 30-liter North Face Recon backpack is ultra-durable and boasts improved suspension for all-day comfort. It features plenty of compartments and pockets to stash away your gear. Large, but comfy, it's one of the best laptop bags for college.

Best laptop bags over $100

Peak Design Everyday Messenger: for $109 @ B&H Photo

Stylish and practical, the Peak Design Everyday Messenger lives up to its namesake. It has a smaller 18-liter capacity, but can store laptops as big as 13 inches. It features dividers if you need to carry books or you can remove them to use it as a laptop bag.

Kaban Backpack: $129 @ The North Face

Made of ultra-durable, water resistant 900D polyester, the North Face Kaban backpack is virtually indestructible. It features a 26-liter capacity and has a dedicated sleeve to protect laptops up to 15 inches.

How to choose the best laptop bag for you

Everyone has their own style, but there are a few things you should look for when shopping for the best laptop bags. First, you'll want to know what size laptop your bag can accommodate. Some can accommodate laptops as big as 17 inches, whereas others are limited to ultraportables no bigger than 13 inches.

You should also check if the bag has a dedicated laptop compartment and if there's space for other devices like a tablet or college books. The last thing you want is for all your devices to share one large compartment.

There are also various laptop bags that are TSA-compliant. These bags are designed so that they offer a clear and unobstructed image of your laptop/tablet when they're undergoing X-ray screening at an airport. The TSA doesn't endorse any bags or brands, but bag manufacturers will usually highlight if they're bags are TSA-friendly.

If you live in a region with changing seasons, we also recommend you investigate what type of material your laptop bag is made of. Investing in a waterproof laptop bag can be extremely useful as it can protect your laptop — and other devices — from water damage.

Finally, while many gyms remain closed for the foreseeable future, you may still want to invest in a laptop bag that can double as a gym bag. Some bags even feature special compartments for dirty clothes or sneakers, so that they can be stored away from your laptop or tablet.