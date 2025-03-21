Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops

News
By published

Over double the frame rates

Razer Blade
(Image credit: Future)

It's been a rocky road for Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs, with scarce availability and even price increases. But now it's time for laptop GPUs to shine, and looking at this DLSS 4 demo, gaming laptops are about to get a major boost in frame rates.

As shown at Nvidia GDC 2025, a Razer Blade 16 with an RTX 5090 playing Cyberpunk 2077 was put up against a Razer Blade 16 (2024) equipped with an RTX 4090. As Notebookcheck details, there's a huge difference in frame rates — and it's thanks to DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation.

By the numbers

In the demo, the RTX 5090-equipped Blade 16 offered over double the frame rates, reaching 186 frames per second (fps) compared to the RTX 4090 machine at 88 fps. Compared to DLSS 3, Nvidia's next-gen AI upscaling tech delivered over 100% faster frame rates.

That's not all, as the demo also showed the new Blade 16 performing with 43% lower CPU utilization and a higher 25% latency while using DLSS 4. Both laptops were running Cyberpunk 2077 at max settings with the same native resolutions.

Cyberpunk 2077 path tracing

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

As reported, Nvidia says RTX 50-series laptops will rely more on GPUs when gaming over CPUs, with the demo showing 37% higher GPU use with DLSS 4 compared to last year's model with DLSS 3. Apparently, this means gaming laptops with an RTX 50 card can be paired with slower CPUs, which could potentially cut down costs and make for thinner laptops.

The 2025 Razer Blade 16 (now available to pre-order) also comes with the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, which is said to operate at a lower TDP (Thermal Design Power) compared to last year's Blade 16 with an Intel Core i9-14900HX chip.

We've seen how DLSS 4 in action on an RTX 5090 desktop GPU before, and were impressed by the boost in frame rates. Now, with this demo showing the giant leap in gaming laptop performance with DLSS 4, I'm getting excited to see how these mobile machines perform.

More hope for RTX 50-series laptops

The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I've talked about how RTX 50-series gaming laptops will be worth the upgrade, but that excitement has been slowly dwindling since hearing rumors of the cost of an RTX 5060 Razer Blade 16, and learning about how an RTX 5070 can't match RTX 4090 performance.

However, with this demo, we're getting a taste of the improvements DLSS 4 offers, and those sky-high frame rates are a welcome sight. Of course, this is a tested environment, and DLSS 4 only works in supported PC games. Still, it's clear next-gen gaming laptops are set to impress.

We'll have to wait and see just how well RTX 50 graphics card in laptops perform once we get our hands on them, and here's hoping it isn't just a pricy RTX 5090-equipped gaming laptop that shines.

In the meantime, we've also had a look at Half-Life 2 RTX using Nvidia's RTX Remix, and it presented a new level of horror thanks to the updated textures and lighting.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 25 deals
Filters
Arrow
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
2
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
3
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-060CA...
Walmart
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch)
Our Review
4
MSI 15.6" Cyborg 15 Gaming...
BHPhoto
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
5
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(17.3-inch 2TB)
7
Alienware X17 R2 17.3" FHD...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
8
Cyborg 15 AI A1VFK-060CA...
Walmart
View
Low Stock
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 2TB)
9
Restored Dell Alienware X14...
Walmart
$11,548.84
View
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
Our Review
10
MSI Cyborg 15 2023 | 15.6"...
Walmart
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI
RTX 50-series gaming laptops — here's why I think they'll be worth the upgrade
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) on a table
RTX 5070 gaming laptops will be my new gold standard — here's why
RTX 50 series GPUs
I got an exclusive look at Nvidia’s RTX 50-Series GPUs — 5 big reveals
RTX 50 series GPUs
We tested Nvidia’s RTX 5090 desktop GPU — gaming performance gains are HUGE
RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090: Is this new GPU worth upgrading to?
Nvidia GeForce RTX Gaming Laptop
Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops spotted at Best Buy — here's how much you'll be paying
Latest in Gaming Laptops
Razer Blade
Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 shown with game controller
I wanted an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, but $620 off this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 broke me
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
HP Omen 16 Slim laptop models front and back angles on colored background
HP reveals new RTX 50-series gaming laptops — and the Omen 16 Slim is the first on my radar
RedMagic 3D Gaming Laptop on display stand with people in the background
I just saw RedMagic's 3D gaming laptop at MWC 2025 — and it's like I'm in the game
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 on table with game controller and Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've seen — get over $500 off in massive Best Buy deal
Latest in News
back of Iris Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know
Razer Blade
Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters
Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a disaster thriller with Glen Powell
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark shows it won’t scrimp on power
vivo x200 ultra camera array
Vivo’s next premium phone could have a camera unlike anything we’ve seen before — here’s how
More about gaming laptops
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 shown with game controller

I wanted an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, but $620 off this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 broke me
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch

Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
the clever dripper, a brown transparent plastic manual coffee maker with a handle and a sluice feature in the bottom to keep water inside

The Clever Dripper is a whole new way to brew coffee — and I think it’s easier than a French Press
See more latest
Most Popular
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae appearing in an advert for Perplexity
Perplexity just brought in a 'Squid Game' star to convince you to ditch Google
back of Iris Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
YouTube logo on smart TV with remote control
YouTube's next big upgrade is right around the corner — here's what we just learned
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters
Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a disaster thriller with Glen Powell
EcoSmart Universal Select lightbulb
Home Depot just fixed the most annoying thing about replacing light bulbs — and I can't believe it's taken this long
vivo x200 ultra camera array
Vivo’s next premium phone could have a camera unlike anything we’ve seen before — here’s how
Severance; Wicked; The Residence
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 21-23)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark shows it won’t scrimp on power
The coolest things the Apple Watch can do
A folding Apple Watch could follow the iPhone Flip — here’s what we know