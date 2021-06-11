Best Buy PS5 restock may happen today — how to get yours

We're hearing that a Best Buy PS5 restock could happen as soon as today (Friday, June 11). The PS5 restock nightmare has not been letting up at all lately, so we're hoping this could be a bright spot in an overall dreary moment of PS5 inventory woes.

This news comes from Matt Swider at TechRadar, who's become something of a PS5/Xbox Series X/GPU-hunting shaman as of late, helping folks find consoles online. The bundle in question has Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart + a PS5 for $569 via this link.

And since you're getting a physical copy of the game, you're (of course) getting the non-Digital Only PS5 in that bundle — which has the same price as both items combined. The deal has not gone live yet, but since today is launch day for the PS5 exclusive, it makes sense that it could happen.

PS5 + Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: $569 @ Best Buy

This is a bundle that is expected to go live today. Best Buy often releases new consoles every few minutes, so refresh often if you're not able to get through. View Deal

How to get your PS5 from Best Buy

Keep in mind that Best Buy will not allow you to order the PS5 from one of its retail stores; you need to order the console online. You can then select in-store pickup from some locations, though you’ll need to complete the transaction online first.

It's likely this PS5 restock will almost sell out fast, so you need to be quick with getting your order in. Make sure you already have a Best Buy account and have all your payment information pre-saved so you’re prepared for a rapid checkout.

Following a PS5 restock Twitter account or setting up stock alerts is also a smart move as you’ll need to be on the Best Buy website the moment that stock goes live to be in with a chance of getting a console.

