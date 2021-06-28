Best 4th of July sales 2021 — save at Best Buy, Home Depot and more

June is quickly coming to a close. That means 4th of July sales are right around the corner. 4th of July sales traditionally offers discounts on 4K TVs, mattresses, patio furniture, and summer apparel.

If you want to beat the rush, there are even some early 4th of July sales you can get now, especially if you're shopping for home items or furniture. So before you fire up the backyard grill, here are the best deals you can shop now from Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and Lowe's.

4th of July sales — Major retailers

Tech & gadgets

Mattresses

Apparel

Appliances

Outdoor/summer

When is 4th of July 2021

4th of July 2021 will fall on Sunday. However, Independence Day will be observed on Monday, July 5th. As far as 4th of July sales are concerned, many deals are already available now. Appliances, mattresses, and big-screen 4K TVs are seeing steep price cuts at retailers like Best Buy, Wayfair, and Nectar.

Who has the best 4th of July sales

4th of July sales tend to focus on outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, and summer apparel. On the tech front, 4th of July sales are generally great for finding deals on laptops, TVs, and fitness devices. Mattresses also tend to see massive discounts during 4th of July sales.

Tips on finding the best 4th of July sales

As with all holidays, 4th of July sales will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during Independence Day.