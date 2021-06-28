Best 4th of July sales 2021 — save at Best Buy, Home Depot and more

Trending

June is quickly coming to a close. That means 4th of July sales are right around the corner. 4th of July sales traditionally offers discounts on 4K TVs, mattresses, patio furniture, and summer apparel. 

If you want to beat the rush, there are even some early 4th of July sales you can get now, especially if you're shopping for home items or furniture. So before you fire up the backyard grill, here are the best deals you can shop now from Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon, and Lowe's. 

4th of July sales — Major retailers

4th of July sales: Apple Watch 6

Tech & gadgets

Mattresses

4th of July sales: Nectar mattress

Apparel

4th of July sales: apparel

Appliances

4th of July sales: appliances

Outdoor/summer

4th of July sales: pools

When is 4th of July 2021

4th of July 2021 will fall on Sunday. However, Independence Day will be observed on Monday, July 5th. As far as 4th of July sales are concerned, many deals are already available now. Appliances, mattresses, and big-screen 4K TVs are seeing steep price cuts at retailers like Best Buy, Wayfair, and Nectar. 

Who has the best 4th of July sales

4th of July sales tend to focus on outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, and summer apparel. On the tech front, 4th of July sales are generally great for finding deals on laptops, TVs, and fitness devices. Mattresses also tend to see massive discounts during 4th of July sales. 

Tips on finding the best 4th of July sales

As with all holidays, 4th of July sales will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during Independence Day.

  • Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer offers 4th of July sales. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want. 
  • Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad 4th of July sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel. Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more. 
  • Beware of fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake or paid for user reviews out there. So if you're spotted a few 4th of July sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews. 
