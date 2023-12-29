Bengals vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 online and on TV, start time and odds

The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream doesn't have the gusto of an AFC Championship rematch or preview that the schedule makers thought it would when they announced the matchup in May, but it does have two teams looking to put their woes behind them and get back on track in this NFL live stream.

Bengals vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 31.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

The Bengals (8-7) are coming off a 34-11 loss to the Steelers that saw quarterback Jake Browning have his worst game since taking over for the injured Joe Burrow in Week 12. The first-year signal caller threw three interceptions against Pittsburgh and was sacked three times. In his previous four starts, he had a total of just three picks combined.

Now, Cincinnati needs to capitalize on a struggling K.C. team to keep their extremely slim playoff hopes alive.

The Chiefs (9-6) took an ugly loss to the Raiders last week, 20-14. It's a loss that has Kansas City fans hoping, that was their “rock bottom.” Las Vegas was able to return a botched handoff from Isiah Pacheco to Patrick Mahomes (yes, you read that right Pacheco to Mahomes) for a touchdown, then seven seconds later returned a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown.

Emotions boiled over on the sidelines after a failed third-and-five conversion, when All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce spiked his helmet into the ground. He was confronted by head coach Andy Reid and also had a conversation with Mahomes. Reid dismissed it after the game saying football is an “emotional game [and] Travis is an emotional guy.” Any way you look at, losing five of their last eight games the way K.C. has would lead to frustration on any team.

Despite all their struggles, the Chiefs would clinch their eighth straight AFC West title with a win over the Bengals.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as 7-point favorites against the Bengals. The over/under is 44 points.

Will Taylor Swift attend Bengals vs Chiefs?

With nothing scheduled for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour until after the new year, we know that TayTay has some free time. Time for embracing her two new passions; Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and the game of football.

Though nothing has been confirmed or announced yet, the educated guess is that Swift will be at Arrowhead for this kickoff between the Bengals and Chiefs as the pop icon has been to five straight Chiefs games since taking a break from her tour.

The Chiefs are now 5-3 when Swift is in attendance.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Chiefs game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV and allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. Sunday Ticket currently starts at just $79 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription. Right now, you can sign up for YouTube TV for just $50.99 per month for your first three months. If you don't want to commit, you can also sign up for 7 days for 99 cents to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Chiefs.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bengals vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north and you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs and the rest of the NFL 2023-24 season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Bengals vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Bengals vs Chiefs NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.