Australian Open 2022 live steam: How to watch tennis major online, dates, draw and schedule

The Australian Open 2022 hasn't even started yet, but it's been a heated topic of conversation all around the world due to the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic. The No. 1 mens player, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam, was detained last week by Australian border control over a visa dispute that remains unresolved. His participation in the Australian Open 2022 is still up in the air.

Australian Open 2022 dates, times The 2022 Australian Open takes place Monday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

Djokovic is unvaccinated, but had seemingly received an exemption because he had COVID-19 in December. However, Aussie government officials said he didn't qualify for the exemption and retracted his visa. A judge reinstated Djokovic's visa, but the immigration minister may exercise the power to cancel it.

If that happens, the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could be deported and miss the tournament. He would also be banned from the country for three years.

Djokovic is also facing questions about his behavior following his alleged COVID-19 diagnosis. He issued a statement on social media apologizing for making unmasked appearances.

The entire saga has completely overshadowed all other players and any other tennis-related storylines going into the 2022 Australian Open. Of course, many top players are sitting out the tournament, including Roger Federer and Serena Williams. However, Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Daniil Medvedev and Garbine Muguruza are all still in the hunt for the Grand Slam trophy.

Here's everything you need to watch the Australian Open 2022 live streams online.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American tennis fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

Coverage of early round play begins Sunday, January 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The ESPN networks are available on most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can get them with two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 are on Sling Orange, which is $35 per month and comes with a few dozen other top channels. Right now, you can check out everything Sling has to offer with a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open exclusively on Eurosport.

Live coverage begins at midnight GMT on Monday, January 17.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £6 per month.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune into the Australian Open 2022 on TSN, the TSN website or TSN app.

Coverage starts Sunday, January 16 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Channel 9, as usual, is Australia's destination for Australian Open live streams. That means you've got the option to watch it on your TV or with their app.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch Australian Open action on Sky NZ, which includes access on mobile devices in the Sky Go app.

Australian Open 2022 schedule

The Australian Open 2022 takes place starting Monday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 local time.

First round match play begins at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Here is the tournament's schedule:

Monday, Jan. 17: Men's and Women's First Round

Men's and Women's First Round Tuesday, Jan. 18: Men's and Women's First Round

Men's and Women's First Round Wednesday, Jan. 19: Men's and Women's Second Round

Men's and Women's Second Round Thursday, Jan. 20: Men's and Women's Second Round

Men's and Women's Second Round Friday, Jan. 21: Men's and Women's Third Round

Men's and Women's Third Round Saturday, Jan. 22: Men's and Women's Third Round

Men's and Women's Third Round Sunday, Jan. 23: Men's and Women's Fourth Round

Men's and Women's Fourth Round Monday, Jan. 24: Men's and Women's Fourth Round

Men's and Women's Fourth Round Tuesday, Jan. 25: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals

Men's and Women's Quarterfinals Wednesday, Jan. 26: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals

Men's and Women's Quarterfinals Thursday, Jan. 27: Women’s Singles Semifinals

Women’s Singles Semifinals Friday: Jan. 28: Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final

Men’s Singles Semifinals, Mixed Doubles Final Saturday, Jan. 29: Women's Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final

Women's Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final Sunday, Jan. 30: Men's Singles Final, Women's Doubles Final

Australian Open 2022 draw

The 2022 Australian Open draws for men's singles and women's singles have not yet been announced.

Here are the possible top 8 seeds according to the current ATP men's rankings:

Novak Djokovic, Serbia

Daniil Medvedev, Russia

Alexander Zverev, Germany

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

Andrey Rublev, Russia

Rafael Nadal, Spain

Matteo Berrettini, Italy

Casper Ruud, Norway

And the the possible top 8 seeds according to the WTA women's rankings: