Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The return of the Champions League offers up one of the most enticing ties in the competition’s most competitive group thanks to the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream.

Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool channel, start time The Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Tuesday, October 19).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Atlético Madrid and Liverpool are in second and first place respectively in Group B, which also includes FC Porto and AC Milan. Indeed, the English side are just two points ahead of their Spanish opponents going into the game, and so this match will likely prove crucial in deciding who qualifies as group winners, which can often be advantageous.

Atléti opened their Champions league campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Porto, but have since gone on to beat AC Milan 1-2 in the San Siro. The Reds, meanwhile, earned a dramatic 3-2 victory against AC Milan at Anfield on match day one, before beating Porto 1-5 in their second group game.

The Atlético Madrid players should be well rested going into this Champions League clash. They were due to play Granada this weekend, but their match, along with that of city rivals Real, was postponed due to the number of players that the teams had away in South America over the international break.

Liverpool, though, were hardly challenged at the weekend. The players will have had harder training sessions than the 0-5 away victory over Watford that they cruised through at lunchtime on Saturday.

One player everyone will have their eye on is Atlético striker Luis Suarez, as he takes on his former side. The fitness of his teammates Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez and Matheus Cunha is not clear going into the game. For Liverpool, the attention will be on whether goalkeeper Alisson and Fabinho are able to play following their time with the Brazil squad.

Given their lead in the group, Liverpool would probably be pleased to earn a draw at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is always an intimidating place for a visiting team. Atlético Madrid know a win would put them top of the group and give them a good chance of qualifying as its winners.

It was an absolutely thrilling encounter the last time these two met, although many think it should not have taken place as Covid began to take hold in Europe. The Spaniards required extra time to progress from the round of 16, ultimately winning 2-4 on aggregate, with Alvaro Morata scoring right at the end of the additional period.

This is likely to be another hard fought, competitive match. Below, we will show you how to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream where you are.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.