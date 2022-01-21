Arsenal vs Burnley live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

After recent postponements for both sides, the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream is expected to take place on Sunday. Both teams will be desperate for a win after recent poor results.

Arsenal vs Burnley live stream, date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Burnley live stream takes place Sunday, January 23.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Burnley have not won a game since they beat Brentford on October 30, 2021. Sean Dyche’s side sits rock-bottom of the Premier League table, on just 11 points. They have, though, only played 17 matches after a number have been postponed due to Covid-related issues. With relegation rivals Newcastle on a new year’s spending spree and Norwich now winning games, they need to turn around their fortunes quickly to have any chance of avoiding the drop. It doesn't help Burnley’s cause that one of those to make the move to Tyneside was Chris Wood, who had been a key figure up front for them.

Arsenal controversially had their match against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur postponed last weekend, before falling limply out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Liverpool. It means they will be unable to win a trophy this season and must focus on the very tight race to finish in the top four. Despite that loss to Liverpool and a late Premier League defeat by Manchester City, Arsenal are improving under Mikel Arteta. They've won 11 of the 20 league games that they have played so far this season and go into the weekend in sixth place, a point behind Spurs, who also have a game in hand.

Thomas Partey returned from the African Cup of Nations and featured in the midweek game for 16 minutes before being sent off. It means that both he and Granit Xhaka are suspended for the weekend. Emile Smith Rowe also featured during the week, having recovered from injury, as did Takehiro Tomiyasu and Bukayo Saka. Martin Odegaard is also back having recovered from Covid.

The Clarets have a terrible record against the Gunners. They beat them in the Premier League back in 2020, the first victory since the two met in 2008 in the League Cup. They go into the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream with no victories and just three draws in their last six games.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Burnley) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Burnley live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.