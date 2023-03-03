Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

It's almost time for the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream, and it arrives at an interesting point for both teams. Arsenal have finally played their game in hand, demolishing Everton 4-0 at home to get five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. AFC Bournemouth by comparison, sit firmly in the relegation zone, just three points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Southampton following the Cherries 4-1 loss to Man City last weekend. This game will definitely be a case of David versus Goliath.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream date, time, channels The Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream takes place Saturday (March 4).

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

These two teams could not be having more disparate seasons. Despite some stumbles in February, the Gunners remain top-of-the-table, a position they've heard for most of the season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth look destined to return to the EFL Championship after just one season in the Premier League. Will they be able to defy the odds and unseat the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium? Or will Arsenal smash the Cherries en route to another three points? You definitely won't want to miss the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream anywhere

The Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth live streams by country

How to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Arsenal vs Bournemouth) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Arsenal vs Bournemouth preview

Rumors of Arsenal's demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated. While they still apparently can't beat Manchester City, they're not so bad against everyone else. Since their 3-1 loss to City on February 15, the Gunners have gone on a run, beating Aston Villa 4-2 and Leicester City 1-0 on the road, then returning home to get revenge on Everton in a 4-0 thrashing. Arsenal now have three players in the top 10 EPL goal scorers, and new signing Leandro Trossard sits at 13th. No other team has more than one goal scorer in the top 10.

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, they didn't even make the list. The Cherries have one of the worst offenses in the Premier League and no player has scored more than four goals this season. To make matters worse, the defense is atrocious, giving up a league-worst 48 goals.

It's tough to see how Bournemouth come out with a win in this one, let alone a draw. But it's not impossible — Arsenal have dropped points against inferior opposition a few times this season. They drew against Southampton and lost to Everton, though both matches were on the road. At home, they've been nearly unstoppable, and have not dropped any points at home to a team in the bottom half of the EPL table.

So will Arsenal continue its dominant season? Or will Bournemouth manage to score a nearly impossible win? You'll have to watch to find out, so don’t miss the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream.