Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream features two teams who have made very different starts to the Premier League season.

Time 7.30 p.m. BST / 2.30 a.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT

U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Arsenal have won all four of their fixtures so far this season, the only team in the league with a 100% record. They needed to come from behind against Fulham to maintain that, though; an equalizer from Martin Ødegaard and a later winner from Gabriel secured the Gunners the three points.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa have lost all but one of their Premier League matches so far — a 2-1 victory over Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton. Goals are proving hard to come by, too; the Villains have only netted three times in the league.

The record books won’t inspire much confidence in the visitors. They lost both times these clubs met last season, meaning Arsenal have won eight of their last 11 matches. That said, Aston Villa have won on four of their 13 visits to the Emirates Stadium, with only Chelsea and Man City boasting a better record.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny picked up a serious injury against Fulham and is likely to be out for a significant period. Mikel Arteta may also choose to make some changes ahead of a visit to Man Utd at the weekend. Oleksandr Zinchenko has impressed since arriving in north London, but missed out on the weekend due to injury. He may not be risked ahead of that visit to Old Trafford.

Diego Carlos remains out for Aston Villa, so Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings will likely continue at the back. Calum Chambers could also take on his former side.

Scott Parker became the first Premier League manager to lose his job on Tuesday. Another defeat for Villa would put Gerrard under serious pressure. Can his side get an unexpected win or will the home side continue their relentless start to the campaign? Find out by watching the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.