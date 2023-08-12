Apple Watch Series 9 — should you wait or get Apple Watch Series 8 now?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is likely close to making its big debut — the next Apple September event could be just weeks away, seeing the reveal of Apple’s next-generation smartwatch.

But what if you’re interested in buying an Apple Watch right now? The Apple Watch Series 8, released in September 2022, is the best smartwatch overall on the market. That said, it’s due to be replaced by the Apple Watch Series 9, assuming Apple sticks to its regular smartwatch launch schedule.

Because the Apple Watch Series 8 is nearing the end of its cycle, the best Apple Watch deals have dropped the price, making it a tempting purchase. It’s a full-featured device for fitness-tracking, communication and safety, after all.

Yet there might be some differences between the Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8 that would make it worth your while to wait. Though we haven’t heard very many Apple Watch 9 rumors so far, Apple usually delivers a handfuls of compelling upgrades with every new smartwatch.

Based on what we know, we can help you decide whether to wait for the Apple Watch Series 9 or get the Apple Watch Series 8 now.

Apple Watch Series 9: Rumored new features

We’ve heard a handful of Apple Watch Series 9 rumors about the improvements that could be in store. Here are the upgrades we could possibly see materialize with Apple’s next smartwatch.

The Apple Watch processor hasn’t received a true performance upgrade since the Apple Watch Series 6, but that’s rumored to change for the Apple Watch Series 9 . Not only did a recent Weibo post claim that Series 9 will “improve the performance” — reputable Apple tipster Mark Gurman also said the next watch will receive a “fairly sizeable performance bump,” in his Power On newsletter .The new processor could be best equipped to handle the new widget-based Smart Stack feature in watchOS 10.

Apple Watch Series 9 rumors: New color option

According to tipster ShrimpApplePro , the Apple Watch Series 9 could come in a new color option. While the Apple Watch colors in recent years have been rather basic, the next-gen version could be offered in a pink finish. The result of Barbie-mania? We can only hope. Otherwise, we expect to see familiar colors compared to the Series 8 family.

What about Apple Watch Ultra 2?

We’ve seen multiple reports about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 being in the works, bringing upgrades to the original Apple Watch Ultra. For one, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 may feature a MicroLED display, according to Gurman . There’s also rumors about a more lightweight design thanks to 3D-printed parts, plus a possible dark titanium finish. Otherwise, there might not be much new between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Apple Watch Ultra.

Should you buy Apple Watch Series 8 or wait for Apple Watch Series 9?

If you’d like a new smartwatch right now, get the Apple Watch Series 8. It’s a great device that’s designed to last several years thanks to software updates. In the fall, it’ll be eligible for watchOS 10, or the same software that’ll ship on the Apple Watch Series 9. Plus, with the current discounts, you’re getting an excellent piece of tech for less.

We wouldn’t fret too much about buyer’s remorse. Gurman has said that the Apple Watch Series 9 update will be “anything but major.” The tipster said we can expect “a more modest year” for the flagship Apple Watch model. That said, if you’re the type who likes to own the latest devices, it might be best to wait to see what the Apple Watch Series 9 has to offer.

At the very least, you might be able to still get the Apple Watch Series 8 at a steeper discount as retailers clear stock. Make sure to check out our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch for more savings, too.