Apple Watch SE deal knocks $60 off for lowest price ever

We've seen plenty of Apple Watch SE deals these past few weeks, but if you've been waiting for the right moment — Amazon is offering one of the best Apple deals of the year.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm) on sale for $249.99. That's $60 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen this month.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $249 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches because it's a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. It offers international emergency calling, fall detection, noise monitoring and an optional LTE model for $50 more.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device. It has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

One thing to keep in mind: the Apple Watch SE will not arrive in time for Christmas. Amazon states it will be in stock on December 29. (That may change in the coming days, but it's something you'll want to note if you're buying this as a gift).