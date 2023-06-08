Apple Vision Pro display specs leaked — here’s what you get

When the Apple Vision Pro debuted at WWDC 2023 , we got some details, but not the full picture. For example, Apple promised “more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye” in its twin Micro OLED displays, but didn’t actually give us the display resolution for its new headset.

Well, now we have a better idea of the Apple Vision Pro’s display specs thanks to a bit of clarification from Apple. In a developer video presentation, Apple stated that for 2D content, the Vision Pro tops out at 4K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate — with a special 96Hz refresh rate that will automatically apply to content created at 24fps. There’s also native support for SDR and HDR, which we knew already.

And we also might finally have an idea of what “move pixels than a 4K TV for each eye” means, though this is still speculation. A recent Display Supply Chain Consultants report suggests that, based on Apple’s official specification of 23 million pixels across both displays, each Micro OLED display in the Vision Pro has a pixel density of “roughly 3400 PPI and a that the display resolution for each display is “approximately 3800 x 3000” (h/t FlatpanelsHD ).

Apple Vision Pro displays versus the competition

If the Apple Vision Pro really can manage a 3800 x 3000 resolution per eye, that’s going to put it above the other mainstream VR headsets out there. The Meta Quest 3 ’s display resolution remains a mystery, though Meta calls it “our highest resolution display yet.” So expect it to beat the 1832 x 1920 per eye display resolution of the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro . But I’d be surprised if at $499 it manages to match the Apple Vision Pro’s expected resolution.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Vision Pro also beats the PSVR 2 in display resolution. The PSVR 2 also promises 4K display resolution with its dual OLED displays, but it tops out at 2000 x 2040 per eye. So even though both can handle 4K content, the Vision Pro will be the superior resolution.

However, the 90Hz refresh rate is surprisingly standard for a headset that costs $3,499. The Quest 2, Quest Pro and PSVR 2 all manage to match that metric, and the Quest 2 headset can even manage a 120Hz refresh rate through a software update that came after launch. Still, none of these feature the Vision Pro’s 96Hz refresh rate for 24fps content. Unfortunately, we still don’t know the refresh rate for the recently announced Quest 3.

So if you want the best display in a virtual reality — or mixed reality — headset, you’ll want the Vision Pro. Check out our guide to pre-ordering a Vision Pro headset if you plan to be an early adopter.