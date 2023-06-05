WWDC 2023 live blog: Apple headset, new Macs, iOS 17 and more

The WWDC keynote gives Apple the chance to let us know what's coming next from the company. And with the WWDC 2023 keynote today (June 5), we should hear plenty about Apple's plans, both on the software and hardware fronts.

Software's no surprise — as we'll see future versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. But hardware should be on the WWDC 2023 agenda, too, with Apple's first AR/VR headset tipped to make its debut alongside the MacBook Air 15-inch and several other new Macs.

All told, this WWDC 2023 keynote figures to be a packed occasion. So why not join us for our live account of everything Apple plans to show off today? We've got reporters in Cupertino ready to seize any hands-on opportunities with new Apple products while we follow along with Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote live stream.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST, and you can watch the WWDC keynote on the embedded live stream below.

What to expect at WWDC 2023

Apple VR/AR headset: Apple's first-ever headset will supposedly focus on mixed reality, with a knob letting you switch from a virtual view to a pass-through one, where objects are superimposed on the real world.

The headset will likely run on an Apple M2 chip and feature an external battery pack. There's rumors you'll control the headset through eye and gesture tracking, and that iPad apps will be able to run on the device by default. Reportedly, the Apple headset will cost up to $3,000 and ship later in the year.

New Macs: Apple could show off hardware with more immediate availability during WWDC. Rumors tip a new version of the Mac Studio — with an M2 chip powering the desktop — along with a 15-inch MacBook Air model. We might see a 13-inch MacBook Pro, too, though with an M2-powered model already available, it's hard to see what Apple could change.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17: The new iOS is coming to iPhones in the fall, and it's likely to feature updates to existing apps like Wallet and Health, as well as a new journaling app. iPadOS 17 will see many of those same changes, potentially with some iPad-specific features.

watchOS 10: Expect a major interface overhaul for watchOS 10, perhaps with a new widget-based system to get you more info more quickly and less reliance on Apple Watch apps.

macOS 14: We don't expect big things from the new macOS at WWDC but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Apple will likely focus on make apps work better together across all Apple devices. So think better continuity and connectivity features.

Expect developer betas for the new software at WWDC, with public betas to follow in a few weeks.