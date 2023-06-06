Apple Vision Pro preorders — here's how to get it

Apple is jumping into the world of mixed reality. Unveiled at WWDC 2023, the new Apple Vision Pro is one of Cupertino's biggest product announcements in years with the potential to revolutionize how we interact with content.

The Apple Vision Pro is nothing like the best VR headsets we've tested thus far. Apple's headset can be used for work, entertainment, capturing content, or to stay connected with family/friends. The headset essentially turns your surroundings into a digital canvas for apps, movies, FaceTime calls, and other content. Apple calls this spatial computing.

The headset is controlled with glances, gestures, and your voice. A Digital Crown summons the home view and can be rotated to adjust how immersed you want to be in your current experience. There's even a built-in camera that can be used to take photos or videos.

The headset will cost $3,499 and won't be available till early 2023. That means Apple Vision Pro preorders won't start anytime soon.

Apple Vision Pro availability

The Apple Vision Pro headset will be available in the U.S. with orders only starting in early 2024. Apple states that its headset will come to more countries later in 2024. Additionally, Apple said its headset would be available via apple.com and at Apple Store locations only. It didn't mention availability via Apple-authorized resellers.

Not that we expected to see many Apple Vision Pro deals at launch, but if Apple has total control of the headset's availability, it's likely we won't see any deals or promotions on Apple's new device. (Apple isn't known for offering discounts).

