Apple Black Friday deals 2020: Best early sales

Apple Black Friday deals are always among the most anticipated, with lots of people looking for discounts on everything from iPhones and AirPods to iPads, Apple Watches and MacBooks.

With Black Friday deals already going live in some places — Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy have already initiated early sales on some products — we're about to see a flurry of sales.

Some early savings have already emerged with Apple Black Friday deals on the new iPhone 12, Apple Watch SE, and assorted iPads and MacBooks. We expect even more sales to spring up as we get closer to Black Friday. And be aware that Apple routinely offers sales of its own on Black Friday proper — that's Nov. 27 this year — offering gift cards when you buy Apple products at its online stores.

We'll be keeping an eye out for deals on iPhones, iPads, AirPods and more throughout the holidays. Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals we've spotted thus far.

Top 5 Apple Black Friday deals right now

Black Friday iPhone deals

iPhone 12: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $799 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan for your iPhone 12. Those credits are spread out over 30 months. Best of all, the deal is open to both new customers switching to AT&T as well as existing subscribers.View Deal

iPhone 12: free with trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is matching AT&T's iPhone 12 offer — $799 in bill credits when you trade-in another phone and sign up for one of Verizon's unlimited plans. Verizon doles out credits over 24 months. However, this offer is only available to new customers switching to Verizon.View Deal

iPhone 12: $150 Mastercard for T-Mobile/Sprint @ Apple

If you buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at Apple that's tied to either T-Mobile or Sprint and trade in an iPhone 8 or newer, you can get a $150 Mastercard gift card. That's instant savings as opposed to credits spread out over time.

View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $850 off with trade-in @ T-Mobile

Like its fellow carriers, T-Mobile is offering a discount on iPhone 12 purchases when you trade-in a phone; the bill credits are spread out over 24 months. T-Mobile's offer requires you to open up a new line of service to get your credit.View Deal

Black Friday iPad deals

iPad (10.2-inch, 2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The entry-level iPad is $30 off at Amazon, making this the cheapest way to get your foot in the door with Apple's tablet. This 8th generation version of the iPad has been upgraded to an A12 Bionic chip for a welcome performance boost.

View Deal

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

Get an iPad Pro for $50 at Amazon right now. This model is powered by the turbo-charged A12Z Bionic CPU, and the 11-inch screen features a 120Hz refresh rate. The 12.2-inch iPad Pro is on sale, too, but this model has the more compact screen if you favor smaller tablets.View Deal

12.2-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

If larger screens are more to your liking, the 12.2-inch iPad Pro is also up for a $50 discount at Amazon. There's a LiDAR scanner on this iPad for improved portrait shots and AR experiences. This model is also powered by the A12Z Bionic chip.View Deal

Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $30 off the cost of Apple AirPods that come with a standard charging case. That's the second-lowest price we've ever spotted for these AirPods. The popular wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster connectivityView Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen — Amazon has been known to knock $50 off the cost of the AirPods Pro. But a $30 discount on one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds is nothing to sneeze at, especially with the AirPods Pro offering active noise cancellation.

View Deal

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

In a holdover deal from Prime Day, you can still save $30 on Apple's entry-level smart watch. You won't get some of the newer features Apple introduced with the Apple Watch 6, such as blood oxygen monitoring, but you will get heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music and Siri support.View Deal

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE just came out, so big discounts have yet to appear, but you can get $10 off the watch at Amazon. The Apple Watch SE uses the Apple Watch 5's processor while offering a brighter screen than the Apple Watch 3. You also get features like fall detection and Emergency SOS calling.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm): was $429 now $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is no longer the new kid on the block now that the Apple Watch 6 is here and Apple has dropped this year-old model from its smartwatch lineup. Still, this remains a good buy, especially at $79 off. The Apple Watch 5 introduced an always-on display and with watchOS 7, you get sleep-tracking features.View Deal

Black Friday MacBook deals

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Amazon is also taking $50 off a MacBook Air with 256GB in storage. The best features are the Magic Keyboard and the bright and colorful Retina display. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

A Retina display, Magic Keyboard and 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor make this slender Mac laptop one worth getting. A $100 discount off its regular $1,299 price helps seal the deal.View Deal