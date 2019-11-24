Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is now 50% off

Another day, another wave of Amazon Black Friday deals. This time around, Amazon is slashing the price of its Fire TV Sticks.

Currently, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99. That's 50% off and the best price we've seen for this streaming device. Alternatively, you can also get the Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) on sale for $19.99. The 1080p stick is also 50% off, but keep in mind it was $5 cheaper on Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $19

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games.View Deal

We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation, and rich app selection.

In real-world tests, we found that the Fire TV Stick 4K streams 4K HDR content absolutely beautifully. We streamed 4K HDR content from Amazon Video and YouTube and the Fire TV Stick 4K consistently reached full Ultra HD resolutions within 30 seconds. In some instances, it displayed videos in 4K HDR right away and 1080p res in mere seconds.

With the Alexa-enabled remote, you can control select apps with voice commands, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Video. You can also summon Amazon's voice-powered digital assistant for the latest news.

The 1080p Fire TV Stick was $5 cheaper on Prime Day, so we'd recommend the 4K model, which is once again at its all-time price low. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the latest post-Black Friday deals.