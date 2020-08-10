Amazon Summer Sale Event — deals on office chairs, Fire tablets, and more

The Amazon Summer Sale Event is here. Think of it as an Amazon Prime Day in August. With just weeks till kids head back to school, Amazon is slashing the price of various home and tech devices.
As part of the sale, Amazon has its new 2020 Fire HD 8 on sale for $59.99. That's $30 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet. The Amazon deals don't end there. We're rounding up the best Amazon Summer Sale Event deals below.
Amazon Summer Sale Event
- Bedding and home: up to 25% off
- Black & Decker: up to $40 off power tools
- Heating & cooling: up to 45% off
- Home office: 15% off office chairs and desks
- Paper products: up to 30% off toilet paper
- Sony wireless headphones: from $18
- Shop every deal in Amazon's Summer Sale
Tech
Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon
The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon
The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM instead of 2GB, which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This is the third time it's been on sale. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon
The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor and also $10 pricier. However, it's now on sale at its cheapest price ever. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $50 off, it's an even better value than it was before.View Deal
Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal
Paper Products
Toilet paper and tissues: up to 35% off
The Amazon Summer Sale is taking up to 35% off select paper products like toilet paper, tissues, and plastic teaspoons. For instance, you can get this Scott Essential Bulk Toilet Paper 80-Roll Pack for $54 (pictured). That's 51% off. View Deal
Cottonelle Toilet Paper 60-Roll Pack: was $86 now $42
Stock up on toilet paper with this 60-roll pack from Cottonelle. Each roll includes 451 sheets. The pack is $44 off (51%) during the Amazon Summer Sale Event. View Deal
Appliances
Heating and cooling: up to 45% off fans
The dog days of summer are here. Fortunately, the Amazon Summer Sale Event is knocking up to 45% off fans, tower fans, air purifiers, and more. The sale includes brands like Vornado, Sharper Image, and Pioneer. View Deal
Electric space heaters: up to 15% off
Yes, we're smack in the middle of summer, but winter will be here before you know it. So snatch these space heater deals up now while they're out of season and still cheap. The sale includes DeLonghi, Vornado, and more. View Deal
Home office
Office chairs/desks: up to 15% off
Whether you're working from home or have a student who will be taking virtual classes — the Amazon Summer Sale Event is taking up to 15% off office chairs and desks. The 55-inch Computer Desk is on sale for $114(pictured), which is 24% off. View Deal
OFM Upholstered Office Chair: was $260 now $115
The OFM Upholstered Office Chair is perfect for anyone working from home. It has a 360-degree swivel and a wheeled chrome-plated base for ease of movement while working. It's currently 56% off and it comes with a lifetime warranty.View Deal
HP OfficeJet Pro 6230: was $129 now $99
The OfficeJet Pro 6230 can print up to 18 pages per minute in black or up to 10 pages per minute in color. It can also print two-sided color prints from its 250-sheet input tray. It's now $30 off. View Deal