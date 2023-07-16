Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon men's final tennis online for free

The 2023 Wimbledon men’s final sees the top two seeds meet in a mouth-watering encounter as Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz looks to deny Novak Djokovic winning a record-equalling eighth title at SW19 and 24th Grand Slam single’s title.

The Serbian has not lost on Centre Court since 2013 and has not been beaten in a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016, but will face a massive test in Sunday’s final. Alcaraz has been able to adapt his game to suit the grass courts at the All England Club and possesses the power, consistency, and deft touch at the net to cause even an all-time great serious problems. The Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream will start at approximately 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.

Wimbledon is airing for FREE in some countries.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sunday, July 16

► Time: 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV

Djokovic will be appearing in a record 35th Grand Slam final and has enjoyed a relatively serene path to the second Sunday at Wimbledon. The 36-year-old has lost just two sets along the way and breezed past big-hitting Italian Jannik Sinner 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in the semi-finals. Mentally strong, physically fit, and still absolutely unrelenting, the Serbian is determined to eclipse all records and seems to be enjoying the challenge presented by the game’s rising stars.

For Alcaraz, it’s his first Wimbledon final and the opportunity to cement his status as the best player in the world. The 20-year-old is the world number one and already has one major title to his name, having won last year’s US Open, but there were doubts before the tournament began as to whether he could excel on grass. Those have been brushed aside in emphatic fashion, especially during his clinical 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Playing in only his fourth professional tournament on grass, Alcaraz is now confident with his footwork and has improved drastically at the net. Combine this with his booming groundstrokes and powerful serve, and he’s looked unstoppable. However, having thrived in the same era as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, there will be little for Djokovic to fear – and you can guarantee he will look to impose his game on the young challenger.

Make sure to catch all the Wimbledon final action by tuning into the Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream. Scroll down for details.

FREE Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to a FREE Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams around the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch Wimbledon – including the Alcaraz vs Djokovic live stream – on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. can catch the Wimbledon live streams, including today's men's final featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a $20 discount for the first month.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN. Sling is currently offering a tempting discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the 2023 Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers also have a couple of options to watch 2023 Wimbledon live streams. For starters, Alcaraz vs Djokovic will air for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

There's comprehensive coverage every day, with host Clare Balding ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash, and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer have live action from the tournament from 11 a.m. BST each day, plus there'll be up to 18 courts to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

As well as airing on BBC, Wimbledon highlights will be shown each night on Discovery Plus and Eurosport. Both BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men's and women's finals.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Wimbledon action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, you can currently try out the brand-new TSN Plus streaming service for free.

Or you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99 (CAD) a month or $199.90 per year.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2023 Wimbledon live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games such as Alcaraz vs Djokovic will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

Aussies can watch the 2023 Wimbledon live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games such as Alcaraz vs Djokovic will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are because 9Now is available for free if an Australian postcode.

To watch it ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.