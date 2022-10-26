Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup game live

The Afghanistan vs Ireland live features a team riding high after a famous victory — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream takes place Friday, October 28.

► Time 5 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (Thursday) / 3 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Ireland secured a historic win over England on Wednesday. They won by 5 runs after the rain and the Duckworth-Lewis method intervened. That does not take the shine off the victory. Andrew Balbirnie scored 62 off 47 deliveries as his team set a target of 157, even after a decent response from the English bowlers. The Irish bowlers then set about dismissing all of the key men in their opponent's batting lineup very cheaply, meaning they were ahead when rain stopped play.

The weather also intervened in Afghanistan’s match against New Zealand. It was abandoned without a ball being bowled, leaving the two teams to share the points. It means the Afghans are still looking for their first win of the tournament and will struggle to progress to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. They can have some confidence after claiming victories over Ireland in August. However, they ultimately lost the 5-match T20 series 3-2.

Who will come out on top in this Group 1 fixture? Find out by watching the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream.

And don't forget to visit our full T20 World Cup 2022 hub for a guide to how to watch every game, plus fixtures, tables and more (along with details on the Australia vs England live stream).

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream wherever you are

The Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and via the Sky Go app.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for (opens in new tab), you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream on either Willow TV (opens in new tab) or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You do not need a Sling subscription, and you can get Willow for $7 for the first month and $10 every month after. So you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $7.

However, right now Sling is offering a 50% off (opens in new tab) discount for the first month of its regular services.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) so you can access them wherever you are and watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream as if you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either.

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream, in the form of Fox Sports (opens in new tab) or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 7-day free trial available for Kayo (opens in new tab) if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream on Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream on either Star Sports (opens in new tab) or Disney Plus Hotstar (opens in new tab).

If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here (opens in new tab).

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to follow the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream in Pakistan

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab) — which means they can enjoy the game for free.

It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab), where they can follow the Afghanistan vs Ireland live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the action wherever you are are.