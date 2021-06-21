Act fast! MacBook Air M1 deal just hit $899 for Prime Day

The MacBook Air M1 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and right now you can grab it for a great price as part of Prime Day deals.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is just $899 at Amazon. That's a whopping $100 off, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen for this 2020 laptop. One thing to note is that the deal only applies to Space Gray and Silver colors on models featuring 256GB of SSD storage.

Prime Day MacBook Air Deals

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Save $100: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach more than 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899, which is its cheapest price ever. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1) 512GB: was $1,249 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Save $100: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $1,149, which is its cheapest price ever. It features 512GB of SSD storage. View Deal

The latest MacBook Air features Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD — all packed in a light 2.8-pound chassis.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. We're talking 14 hours and 44 minutes of endurance.

And although we weren't fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, overall, the MacBook Air 2020 is one of the best portable machines on the market right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that "the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs."

The powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

