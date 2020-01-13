Act fast! AirPods just hit lowest price ever on Amazon

Step into 2020 knowing you scored a great a deal on one of the best wireless earbuds. That is if you score AirPods at their lowest price ever right now.

Amazon took $30 off of AirPods 2 (the latest model), bringing the final price down to $129. We don't think this deal will last long, so act fast if this is the AirPods deal you've been waiting for.

The second-generation AirPods pack Apple's H1 chip and hands-free Siri support. They fit comfortably, deliver decent audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. In our AirPods review, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching a few TV episodes, streaming YouTube videos, listening to music, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

Aside from Black Friday, this is the cheapest the AirPods 2 have ever been. But if you're not ready to buy just yet, make sure to follow our cheap AirPods deals coverage for the best sales this month.