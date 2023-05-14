How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online — Everything we know

You may be able to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online far earlier than we would have guessed. It appears that the current box office-king collected enough from ticket-buyers, and is ready to grab all the gold coins of audiences at home.

Yes, reports suggest that only 41 days stand between The Super Mario Bros. Movie's theatrical release and its digital video on-demand date. Having grossed over $522 million worldwide as the No. 1 earner of 2023, the Mario movie is breaking the trend many have become used to — as Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water took much longer to hit digital.

Earlier this month, a Super Mario Movie streaming date leaked on digital retailers — which were then posted in a since-deleted tweet from the @WhenToStream (opens in new tab) online tracker. That post suggested (but didn't confirm) a May 9th drop, which has come and gone.

Now, that same account (opens in new tab) and reputable website IndieWire (opens in new tab) are confidently stating May 16th is the Mario movie's online release date. Is that true? Based on WhenToStream's track record, it seems probable, if not merely possible.

Where to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie online

You can pre-order the The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Amazon for $29 (opens in new tab), though the retailer does not include a release date in its post. Instead, it states you’ll "get this movie as soon as it becomes available." That is, by our eye, the only legal way to watch this movie online.

Yes, Mario's movie is still raking in more bucks than Bowser has Koopas, pulling in over 23 million in the week of May 5 to 11. That said, those pulls have steeply declined every week from April 14th to today, per BoxOfficeMojo (opens in new tab).

For example, look at last week. Even though The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the No. 2 movie domestically, behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that week's gross was 52.7% less than the week prior.

Distributor Universal Pictures, which has Fast X coming this week, knows that the box office is getting competitive, and a move to digital retailers at home is savvy. This way, they strike while the iron is still hot, pulling in $30 per sale (before retailers take their fees).