5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more

Another weekend is here, which means the question of what to watch is fresh on our minds. But with so much coming and going from the best streaming services, narrowing down what's worth adding to your watchlist can quickly turn into a headache.

That's why we regularly comb through all the new releases to highlight the best of the bunch, so you can skip the scrolling and get to streaming.

Leading the pack this week are two premieres on paid video-on-demand services: Wes Anderson's new espionage black comedy, "The Phoenician Scheme," and the latest nostalgia-filled entry in the martial arts drama series, "Karate Kid: Legends." Over on Netflix, you can find Tyler Perry's latest spin as everyone's favorite sassy matriarch in "Madea’s Destination Wedding." Elsewhere, Max just got "Opus," a new A24 thriller led by "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri, and "A Quiet Place Part II" just arrived on Hulu for all you horror fans out there.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After his intense psychological thriller "Straw" hit Netflix's No. 1 spot last month, Tyler Perry is back with his famed Madea persona for another romp as the moomoo-wearing matriarch with a mouth. Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, "Madea's Destination Wedding" carries on the series’ trademark mix of over-the-top slapstick humor and heartfelt family drama, this time set against the vibrant backdrop of the Bahamas.

When Madea's nephew Brian (also Perry) and his ex-wife (Taja V. Simpson) discover their daughter is marrying a rapper (Xavier Smalls) she met on a yacht in just two weeks, the entire family heads to the islands for an unforgettable showdown. You can expect the classic Madea formula: a joyful family gathering that quickly devolves into a pressure cooker situation of strained relationships, long-buried secrets, and hijinks.

Watch it now on Netflix

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ (PVOD)

KARATE KID: LEGENDS - New Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The sixth installment in the “Karate Kid” franchise wears its nostalgia on its sleeve, but fans eager for more training montages and martial arts showdowns have already propelled "Karate Kids: Legends" to the top of the streaming charts now that it's on PVOD. With plenty of throwbacks to the original series, "Karate Kid: Legends" packs a familiar punch, and clearly there's an audience for it (even if its theatrical debut fell short).

In the newest chapter of the “Karate Kid” saga, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) moves to New York City with his mother to attend an elite school, but finds himself in the crosshairs of a formidable local karate champion. Determined to stand his ground, Li decides to enter the ultimate karate tournament.

But to have a shot at winning, he'll need some serious training, and thankfully, kung fu master Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the iconic Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) are there to help as he prepares for an epic martial arts showdown.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

'The Phoenician Scheme' (PVOD)

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters May 30 - YouTube Watch On

I was surprised to learn "The Phoenician Scheme" is Michael Cera and Wes Anderson's first collab. (Cera's brand of awkwardness seems built for the Wes Anderson cinematic universe.) Cera's part of a star-studded ensemble cast for the legendary director's latest comedy alongside Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The film centers on Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), a wealthy businessman and arms dealer who is fed up with all these assassination attempts ruining his day-to-day. After yet another near-fatal encounter, he sets out to reconcile with his daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a nun, and shocks everyone by naming her his sole heir.

That bold move puts both of them in the crosshairs of terrorists, assassins, and a slew of Korda’s enemies. Who, if anyone, will survive the mad scramble? You’ll have to watch this espionage black comedy to find out.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

'Opus' (Max)

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Ayo Edebiri is easily my favorite star of "The Bear," and watching season 4 this week has me eager to check out her performance in the A24 horror thriller "Opus," director Mark Anthony Green’s feature debut. Edebiri stars as a young music journalist invited to the secluded desert home of Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich), a legendary pop star who vanished without a trace 30 years ago.

He promises her and her fellow journalists a front row seat to his shocking return to the world of music, but things quickly start to get weird. For starters, he’s surrounded by a cult-like group of robe-wearing yes men who treat him less like a pop idol and more like the second coming. As she investigates further, she grows more uneasy with Moretti’s fans and his equally unsettling behavior, and it's not long before their sinister intentions come to light.

Watch it now on Max

'A Quiet Place Part II' (Hulu)

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

If "28 Years Later" has you itching for more horror thrills, Hulu just got one of the best horror sequels of all time. "A Quiet Place Part II" follows the Abbott family once more as they desperately try to navigate a world overrun by deadly aliens that hunt by sound. Though Emily Blunt’s Evelyn discovered these monsters are vulnerable to high-pitched sounds, with their home destroyed, her husband Lee (John Krasinski) dead, and a newborn to keep quiet, knowing that weakness doesn't make their world any less dangerous.

As they set out from the safety of their former shelter, they find a familiar face: "28 Days Later" star Cillian Murphy as Emmett, an equally hardened survivor and old family friend. From him, they learn about a colony of survivors led by Djimon Hounsou's character, who also shows up in the prequel "A Quiet Place: Day One" (my personal favorite of the series).

Packed with edge-of-your-seat tension and deeply relatable characters, "A Quiet Place: Part II" is such an intense thrill ride that you may catch yourself holding your breath right along with the cast.

Watch it now on Hulu