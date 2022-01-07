7 new movies and shows this weekend on HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon

The first week of the new year brings a fresh slate of new movies and shows on television and streaming services like HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

This weekend’s lineup is led by The Tender Bar, an uplifting coming-of-age film that teams up star Ben Affleck with director George Clooney. Fan-favorite series This Is Us, A Discovery of Witches and Search Party unveil their final seasons, while Euphoria returns after a long hiatus to continue its dark tale of teen life.

Plus, you can check out two debuts — the historical drama Women of the Movement and the crime thriller The Cleaning Lady.

The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)

Ben Affleck is in front of the camera and George Clooney is behind it for this adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J. R. Moehringer’s memoir, which recounts his childhood in Long Island. The fatherless young J.R. (Daniel Ranieri, then Tye Sheridan) grows up sitting at the bar tended by his Uncle Charlie (Affleck). His financially-strapped mother (Lily Rabe) has big aspirations for him, and as J.R. struggles to achieve them, he returns to the bar again and again to receive Charlie’s support and advice.

As a director, Clooney has delivered a string of unmemorable films (The Midnight Sky, anyone? Suburbicon?), and The Tender Bar doesn’t exactly break the streak. But if you’re in the mood for a heartwarming, sweet story anchored by a terrific performance from Affleck, then this is your ticket.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Euphoria season 2 (HBO)

The first season of Euphoria won Zendaya a history-making Emmy. Season 2 might well declare, “Hold my beer, liquor and drugs.” Of Rue’s journey this year, the star told Teen Vogue, “It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes.” So, prepare yourselves.

When last we saw the teens, Rue had relapsed and Jules (Hunter Schafer) left for the big city by herself. Since then, two standalone episodes provided an update on where the two are. Rue got a pep talk from sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo), while Jules gets therapy for her transition. Upon returning home, she sees Rue, but they don’t resolve their issues. And Rue’s life looks like it’s taking an even darker turn, as she’s toting a suitcase full of drugs that she may sell.

Watch Euphoria season 2 online this Sunday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Emmett Till has become an indelible name in Black history, and much of that can be attributed to his mother, Mamie Till. She is the focus of the riveting first season of an intended anthology series about the women of the civil rights movement. The six episodes are Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights, The Old Guard) and star Adrienne Warren as Mamie.

In the first two episodes, Mamie is a young mother in Chicago who begrudgingly allows her 14-year-old son, Emmett, to go on vacation with family members in Mississippi. But days later, she’s faced with her worst nightmare when Emmett goes missing. When she finds out he was kidnapped by a gang of white men, she rallies the community to bring him home.

Streaming now via Hulu

This Is Us season 6 (NBC)

The tear-jerking drama embarks on its final season, which will resolve the dangling threads of the Pearsons’ past, current and future lives. We know that sometime in the future, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is laying on her deathbed, with her family gathering to say goodbye. Season 6 will reveal all the steps they took to get there.

In the present day, the Big 3 — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) celebrate their 41st birthday. Kevin struggles with his new co-parenting situation, while Kate is lonely with Toby at his distantly-located job. And Randall is sent reeling when the burglar that broke into his house is arrested. In the past, the Pearson kids grapple with the Challenger explosion and the concept of death.

Streaming now via Hulu

Search Party season 5 (HBO Max)

Buckle up, because the wild ride that is Search Party gets even wilder in its final season. The show started off as a mystery-comedy, with Dory (Alia Shawkat) searching for a missing college classmate. But since then, it’s mixed and matched genres while deepening the characters and amping up the storytelling.

In season 5, Dory has survived a fire and has become enlightened as a result. Her new search is to spread — read: sell — that enlightenment as the guru of a full-blown cult, in partnership with an eccentric billionaire (Jeff Goldblum). Dory’s friends Drew (John Reynolds), Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Elliott (John Early) are wary at first, but soon find themselves jumping on board.

Streaming now on HBO Max

A Discovery of Witches season 3 (AMC Plus)

The third and final season of the supernatural drama brings Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) back to the present day, after their time-traveling sojourn to 1590 London. Now that she’s honed her powers, Diana is ready to face off against the Congregation — particularly Peter Knox (Owen Teale).

She will have even more reason to take down Peter and the creature council, after she learns that he killed Aunt Emily. Not to mention, her top priority: protecting the baby growing inside her. Meanwhile, Matthew will contend with the dark events of his past. And together, they must locate the final pages of the Book of Life before their enemies do.

Streaming Saturday, Jan. 8 at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

Imagine if the lead character in Maid was an immigrant with a sick child who gets involved with gangsters. That’s the premise of The Cleaning Lady, which stars Elodie Yung (Netflix's Daredevil) as Thony, a brilliant Cambodian doctor. When her ailing son requires medical treatment, she takes him to the U.S., where she’s forced to become an undocumented worker.

After witnessing a murder, Thony must clean the crime scene in order to stay alive. Thus begins a complicated new life of cleaning for a crime syndicate while searching for a way to save her son.