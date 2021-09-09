49ers vs Lions live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The 49ers vs Lions live stream features a Detroit team that has gone through major changes since this time last year and a San Francisco team that may be on the brink of an overhaul. Either way, both are looking to this NFL live stream for a solid start to their 2021 seasons.

49ers vs Lions channel, start time The 49ers vs Lions live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The Lions were one of the most talked about teams in the NFL offseason. They named their new head coach, Dan Campbell in March and anytime you hire a coach who utters the phrase “bite knee caps” in their introductory news conference, you’re going to get attention.

Then to top that move the Lions traded Matthew Stafford, their franchise quarterback for the last 12 seasons to the Rams for Jared Goff. A move that warranted its own special feature on ESPN.

It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo will get another chance to be the 49ers regular starting quarterback as Kyle Shanahan is looking to his veteran to lead this team as opposed to their rookie. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch selected quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in this year's draft.

Whoever is under center this season for San Francisco, their front office did them a favor by signing six-time pro bowler center Alex Mack to a 3-year deal. San Francisco surrendered 39 sacks last season, 8th highest total in the NFL. Mack should help cut that number significantly this season.

The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites against the Lions. The over/under is 45. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch 49ers vs Lions live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the 49ers vs Lions live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

49ers vs Lions live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Lions is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

49ers vs Lions live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Lions.

49ers vs Lions live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch 49ers vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Lions live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Lions live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Lions live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.