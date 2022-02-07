Super Bowl 2022 commercials: All the ads you can watch right now

Every year, Super Bowl commercials are as hotly anticipated as the big game itself. Companies and brands are already teasing their ads for the 2022 Super Bowl live stream between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

As usual, the spots are packed with stars. Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Zendaya, Pete Davidson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and Arnold Schwarzenegger are among the big names hawking Amazon Alexa, BMW, Uber Eats, Hellmann's and Lay's Potato Chips. And the famous Clydesdales are back for a Budweiser commercial directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.

Plus, a bunch of trailers are expected to drop for Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and possibly Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Here's a rundown of the 2022 Super Bowl commercials you can watch now or will see during the big name February 13.

Amazon Alexa

Married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost discover how badly things can go awry when Alexa reads your mind.

Budweiser

Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao revisits the gorgeous Western vistas she filmed in Nomadland and The Rider for this dialogue-free journey of the signature Clydesdale.

Lay's

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd share a bag of Lay's while recalling fond memories, from road trips to deep conversations to the time they got kidnapped.

Squarespace

"Everything to sell (shell) anything." The teaser for Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial doesn't reveal much, but it features Zendaya. So, count us in.

BMW

A teaser for BMW's electric car line features Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the Greek god of lightning. Or as the coffee shop employee pronounces it, "Zay-use?"

Uber Eats

Uber Eats wants everyone to know they also deliver things you don't eat. Or at least you shouldn't, as exemplified by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah. Paltrow even chows down on her company Goop's infamous vagina-scented candle.

Sam's Club

Kevin Hart revels in his VIP status at Sam's Club — which literally anybody can get with the retailer's Scan and Go app.

Hellmann's

Former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo tackles food waste (and Pete Davidson).

Planter's

Former Community co-stars Joel McHale and Ken Jeong debate the age-old question: How do you eat your nuts?

Rakuten

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham bets it all on a high-stakes card game, only to be foiled by a savvy shopper from the online marketplace Rakuten.

Doritos

The animal kingdom truly goes wild when they get a taste of Flamin' Hot Doritos and Cheetos. Ooh, baby, baby!

Michelob Ultra

In this teaser, Peyton Manning laces up his shoes and takes a deep breath to take the lane at the Superior Bowl. He's bowling. Get it?

Planet Fitness

Lindsay Lohan pokes fun at her image in this cameo-filled spot for Planet Fitness.

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

The mayor or Flavortown, Guy Fieri, adds a new title to his resume: King of the Land of Loud Flavors. And he declares Bud Light's hard sodas to be loudly flavorful.

Watch all of the commercials and the big game in bright, vivid HD by getting one of the best Super Bowl TV deals.