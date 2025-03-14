The biggest Saatva mattress sale in 18 months ends Sunday — 3 mattresses I'd buy to bag the cheapest prices

The $410 off sale this World Sleep Day is the best we've seen from the luxury brand in the last few years

Saatva mattress
Saatva's Sleep Week mattress deal is the best we've seen from the luxury hotel brand for several years, bringing the Saatva Classic queen down to $1,689 (was $2,099) at Saatva, with $410 off. This reduction applies to all of Saatva's mattress and beats the $400 off deal we saw for Black Friday in 2024.

The Saatva Classic is the best mattress for all sleepers right now, but the brand has a number of fantastic mattresses in its range, catering to different specialist needs. One such mattress is the Saatva Rx, which is designed to alleviate aches and pains and now starts at just $1,589 (was $1,999).

Saatva mattress sales tend to offer some big reductions, but usually max out at $400 off. This makes the current discount the best we're likely to see in 2025 — while we could see it repeated for Memorial Day, we doubt we'll see it beaten. Let's take a look at the mattresses on offer to decide which is right for you.

The Top 3 Saatva mattress sales for Sleep Week

1. Saatva Classic mattress (queen): $2,099$1,689 at Saatva

1. Saatva Classic mattress (queen): was $2,099 now $1,689 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress you can buy right now, offering supreme back support and body-contouring comfort. It's available in three firmness levels — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm so there's bound to be a version that suits your specific needs. If not, you're covered by a 365-night trial, so you can always return it anytime during this period for a refund or replacement. All the models have a plush Euro Top above its layers of breathable memory foam and bouncy springs. Check out our Saatva Classic mattress review for our full experience testing this outstanding mattress. You're also covered by a lifetime warranty and you'll get free white-glove delivery included.

Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: was $1,349now $939 at Saatva

2. Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,349 now $939 at Saatva
Saatva's cheapest mattress is the memory foam hybrid, a medium-firm mattress that's perfect for side sleepers, back and combi sleepers. Premium AirCradle memory foam moulds to your body's curves, offering a wonderful sink-in feel. It's also equipped with Saatva's LuxeCool system that allows for enhanced airflow and actively draws body heat away, keeping you cool throughout the night. Read our Saatva Memory Foam Memory Foam Hybrid review for more details about how this felt at night. In the sale, a queen size costs $1,589 (was $1,999), making it the perfect entry-level luxury mattress. You'll be covered by all of Saatva's usual benefits including 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and white-glove delivery.

Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (195 reviews)

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: was $1,699now $1,289 at Saatva

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,289 at Saatva
If you're looking for one of the best organic mattresses money can buy, this is the Saatva mattress deal for you. This hand-tufted hybrid mattress has five zones of natural latex foam for superior pressure relief above wrapped coils for the bouncy spring feel. It's made with organic cotton and wool, so you won't have to worry about any nasty chemicals disturbing your sleep. Its medium-firm feel is best suited to back and combi sleepers. One of its major strengths is its temperature regulation, thanks to naturally breathable materials. If you're not sure, check out the five signs you need a latex mattress, not a memory foam. You'll enjoy all the benefits that Saatva offers as standard, including 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.

User score: ★★★★★ (260 reviews)

Why do we recommend these Saatva mattresses?

We've tested a range of Saatva mattresses and we've found all of them to have excellent build quality, superior comfort and top-notch support. They're sold exclusively online and are cheaper than the majority of luxury mattresses, making them the best option if you're after a hotel-style mattress.

Then there are the industry-leading benefits that you'll get with any purchase. There's a 365-night sleep trial, during which time you can return the mattress for a refund or replacement with no questions asked. Your lifetime warranty gives you peace of mind, and you won't even have to worry about installing your mattress as white glove delivery is included as standard.

The three mattresses we've highlighted here are the cheapest in the brand's range, with the Saatva Classic being our best mattress for the last few years. If you're working with a lower budget, check out this month's best mattress sales.

Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

