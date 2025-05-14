"Like sleeping on a cloud" — save 20% on the mattress topper that testers keep using with Naturepedic's Memorial Day deal

Naturepedic's big holiday discount has finally returned for Memorial Day, meaning you can now save 20% on the Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper at Naturepedic with code MEMORIAL20. This early Memorial Day deal reduces a queen from $749 down to $599.20 and brings the eco-luxury bed topper back down to its Black Friday price.

Our top organic pick in our guide to the best mattress toppers, the Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper has a premium design with a premium price tag — so a 20% discount can make a huge difference and save you a good sum of money.

We think that the Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper is worth buying in the Memorial Day mattress sales, with our lead tester loving its "plush and marshmallowy" feel so much that it has become the main bed topper she uses when she's not testing any mattresses. We've never seen this natural latex topper with a discount better than 20%, so this is the early deal to shop if you can't wait for Memorial Day weekend.

Naturepedic trial, shipping and benefits

You’ll get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and free returns, and a 10-year limited warranty with the Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper.

A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty is pretty generous for a mattress topper, as 100 nights and 10 years are usually the respective lengths of a trial and warranty for a full-blown mattress. And while free shipping is standard for mattress toppers, the free returns is a welcome bonus.

In terms of competition, luxury brand Saatva does offer 180 nights for its mattress toppers (read our Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper review to see how its premium, organic materials won our testers over), but its limited warranty only lasts a year. You'll also find generous benefits listed in our review of the Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper, one of our favorite memory foam toppers, which has a 101-night sleep trial, free shipping returns, and a lifetime warranty.

Looking for a cheaper latex topper? Try this instead…