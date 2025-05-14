"Like sleeping on a cloud" — save 20% on the mattress topper that testers keep using with Naturepedic's Memorial Day deal
Get 20% off the Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper with this early Memorial Day deal
Naturepedic's big holiday discount has finally returned for Memorial Day, meaning you can now save 20% on the Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper at Naturepedic with code MEMORIAL20. This early Memorial Day deal reduces a queen from $749 down to $599.20 and brings the eco-luxury bed topper back down to its Black Friday price.
Our top organic pick in our guide to the best mattress toppers, the Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper has a premium design with a premium price tag — so a 20% discount can make a huge difference and save you a good sum of money.
We think that the Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper is worth buying in the Memorial Day mattress sales, with our lead tester loving its "plush and marshmallowy" feel so much that it has become the main bed topper she uses when she's not testing any mattresses. We've never seen this natural latex topper with a discount better than 20%, so this is the early deal to shop if you can't wait for Memorial Day weekend.
Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper (twin): was $499 $399.20 at Brooklyn Bedding
Testers for our Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper described this eco-friendly and natural bed topper as "like sleeping on a cloud" and "one of the most comfortable mattress toppers that we've ever tested." Its "marshmallowy" plush feel provides a "Goldilocks" level of support and comfort on par with the best mattresses of the year, making it ideal for side sleepers who need to soften a hard bed. While the price may be higher than the average mattress topper, the bed is a much cheaper alternative to the top-rated organic mattress on the market. However, despite its high-quality, non-toxic materials and design, the cover is not removable and there are no anchor straps to keep the topper in place on your bed.
Naturepedic trial, shipping and benefits
You’ll get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and free returns, and a 10-year limited warranty with the Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper.
A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty is pretty generous for a mattress topper, as 100 nights and 10 years are usually the respective lengths of a trial and warranty for a full-blown mattress. And while free shipping is standard for mattress toppers, the free returns is a welcome bonus.
In terms of competition, luxury brand Saatva does offer 180 nights for its mattress toppers (read our Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper review to see how its premium, organic materials won our testers over), but its limited warranty only lasts a year. You'll also find generous benefits listed in our review of the Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper, one of our favorite memory foam toppers, which has a 101-night sleep trial, free shipping returns, and a lifetime warranty.
Looking for a cheaper latex topper? Try this instead…
Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Mattress Topper (twin): was $422.34 now $316.76 at Brooklyn Bedding
In our hands-on review of the Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Mattress Topper, we loved the machine-washable, removable organic cotton cover and the fact that there are three firmness options to choose from. Its 3" thickness should suit most sleepers, while the breathable latex keeps the surface cool with a bouncy hug. It's a cheaper alternative to the Naturepedic Adagio if you want to try a latex bed topper on a budget (a queen is now $497.50 from $663.33 thanks to a 25% discount), but please note that the latex isn't organic. Plus, we've seen a 30% off discount on this topper during Presidents' Day, so you may want to see if this price drop returns as we get closer to Memorial Day.
