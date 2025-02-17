Sleep better for less with these bedding and accessory deals up to 30% off for Presidents’ Day

One easy way to improve your sleep is to invest in good bedding and accessories. Fortunately, the Presidents' Day sales are delivering great deals on blankets, pillows, sheets and more. We're spent the morning searching the sales and found the 5 deals we think to be the best. Our favorite? The Helix 15lb Knit Weighted Blanket for 27% off with code TOMS27 at Helix . This brings the price down from $211.25 to $154.22, which is a great saving on a blanket that can ease anxiety and help insomnia.

While choosing the best mattress for your body type and sleeping position will improve your overall sleep quality, it is equally important to pair up your bed with the right bedding and accessories, to ensure you remain comfortable night long. Specialist bedding can also help with specific sleep issues, like cooling materials for those who experience night sweats.

The deals below feature discounts of up to 30% off. Need to explore further? Head to our Presidents’ Day bedding sale hub, where you can track more of the top deals on everything from pillows to down duvets, designed for luxury comfort and a peaceful slumber. But for now, let's take a closer look at the deals I think are worth taking advantage of.

1. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector: was from $99 $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

The most important and underrated bedding product for clean sleep is a mattress protector. Confused about which one to get? This Brooklyn Bedding mattress protector offers an all-in-one package as it is water-resistant, soft-to-touch and hypoallergenic, which is why it makes its way into this year's best mattress protector guide. The fitted sheet design secures it in place without constant tugging and fixing. Grab one now in the Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales at 30% off, which puts a queen at $90.30 (was $129). You'll also get a 30-day returns period and a 3-year limited warranty.

2. Avocado Percale Organic Cotton Sheets: was from $99 $89 at Avocado

No matter the season, a breathable organic cotton sheet set is a keeper. Cotton is a fabric that wicks away moisture and is known to be naturally cooling, too, making up the right base to layer other cozy bedding on top. This one from Avocado is crafted from 270-thread-count long-staple organic cotton with a tight-knit weave perfect for warm locales and hot sleepers. You can now find this at 10% off in Avocado's Presidents' Day bedding sale which drops the a queen-size set to $116 (was $129). Enjoy a 100-night trial and one-year warranty too.

3. Helix 15lb Knit Weighted Blanket: from $211.25 $154.22 with code TOMS27 at Helix

Various studies show the benefit of using weighted blankets to calm down your nighttime anxiety and even ease symptoms of other sleep issues like insomnia in adults. This breathable chunky weave weighted blanket from Helix is crafted from soft jersey knit fabric, making it an ideal option for hot sleepers. The cream-colored 15lb blanket is the only option in stock. After you apply our exclusive discount code TOM27, you can knock 27% off, fetching more money off than you would in the general Helix mattress sales. You'll also get a 100-night trial, a 1-year warranty and free shipping.

4. Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow: was $45 now $36 at Coop Sleep Goods

Need instant pressure relief? Try this adjustable knee pillow made of CertiPUR-US certified memory foam blocks you can remove to suit your firmness preference for maximum comfort and support. When I tried this pillow, I found it to be an absolute boon for side sleepers who need to ease the stress placed on their knees and hips at night. It's wrapped in a soft Lulltra fabric, a blend of polyester and bamboo-derived viscose rayon that can help prevent overheating. You can now find this at 20% off lowering the price from $45 to $36. Coop's industry-best benefits (100-night trial and 5-year warranty) are included.