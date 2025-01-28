Avocado just dropped its Presidents' Day bedding sale, and we want it all

Organic bedding inevitably comes with a premium price tag, reflecting the quality of the materials used. However, Avocado has just launched its Presidents' Day bedding sale with discounts on its top-rated products like 10% off the Down Pillow at Avocado , which is now 10% off, dropping the MSRP of a soft standard size from $109 to $98 at Avocado. This means you can get ethical, luxury bedding without breaking the bank.

Avocado are one of the best known brands for producing organic, eco-friendly, and non-toxic sleep products. The Avocado Green mattress features in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide, and it's rated as our overall best organic mattress. This gives us high hopes for the bedding. The brand is committed not only to organic products, but also ethical and sustainable production processes, meaning any bedding investment can feel guilt free.

We've been tracking the best prices for our Presidents' Day bedding sales page, and we're impressed by Avocado's sale. If you want a full bedroom refresh, check out the best Presidents' Day mattress deals, too. But for now, here's what we'd buy in the Avocado bedding sale...

1. Avocado Sateen Organic Cotton Sheets: from $109 $98 at Avocado

Get the benefits of breathable cotton as well as ultra-soft sateen with these Organic Cotton Sheets with a sateen weave from Avocado. The 300 thread count weave does not only have a lustrous shiny finish but is also crafted to be used all-year round, no matter the weather. This luxurious addition to your bedroom is available in 3 three chic colors and comes with a 100-night trial and one-year warranty too. You can now grab these at 10% off, and although we've seen this deal before in previous Avocado mattress sales, is still a great deal. A queen is now $125 (was $139).

2. Down Duvet Insert: from $269 $242 at Avocado

Wrap yourself in a luxury down softness with this Avocado duvet made from Responsible Down Standard certified fill material. Encased in a 400-thread count cotton cover, this 650-fill power down duvet comes in two options: 'lightweight' ideal for hot sleepers, and 'all-season' for cooler locales. The standard Avocado bedding benefits apply here too with a one-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial. A full or queen size duvet is now $242 down from $269 while a king or cal variant has dropped in price from $369 to $332.

3. Down Pillow: from $109 from $98 at AvocadoPair up your down duvet with one of Avocado's star products, their signature organic Down Pillow. Similar to their duvet, this is also crafted from ethically sourced down and comes in three firmness levels (soft, medium and firm) just like some of our best pillows for all sleepers. The 650-fill power down comes in a breathable cotton cover with triple-chamber construction for an even sleeping surface, which means no more shifting or fluffing your pillow in the middle of the night. You can grab this at 10% off too which drops the MSRP of a standard down pillow from $109 to $98 while a king size is now $125 (was $139).

4. Silk Pillowcase: from $85 $72 at Avocado

Your bedding plays a huge role in your skincare and a silk pillowcase as we know, is highly-recommended for its benefits to your skin and hair. Avocado's silk pillowcases are made from high-quality pure 22-Momme Mulberry silk, which remains cool and lush for long. Maintenance too is easy as it includes a GOTS-certified organic cotton wash bag. Grab these now at 15% off, dropping the MSRP of a standard size pillowcase from $85 to $72 while a queen is now $81 (was $95).