I’ve been using this orthopedic knee pillow — here’s why you should get one

Using the right pillow beneath your head can help target a number of sleep concerns, but can slipping one between your knees have the same benefit?Orthopedic knee pillows have gained popularity online and among chiropractors, but are they really worth it?

Pairing the best mattress for your sleep position with the best pillow for your needs can make a huge difference to your comfort levels. Knee pillows might not be part of the traditional bed set up, but they've gained praise for providing side sleepers with pressure relief while promoting good sleep posture. As a side sleeper with occasional back pain, I decided to try one out.

I tried the Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow and I was surprised at how quickly I felt it benefitting my sleep. And it's not just me – I also spoke to a chiropractor about the advantages of using a knee pillow. Here's what I discovered...

This ergonomically designed knee pillow contains hourglass-shaped CertiPur-US certified memory foam. This unusual shaping allows the pillow to fit between the knees when side sleeping, while the removable inserts ensure you can adjust the feel and loft to suit your unique sleep needs. Sales are semi-regular at Coop Sleep Goods, but this pillow does sell out from time to time.

How does a knee pillow help you sleep better?

Picture yourself lying on your side and consider where the body presses into the mattress: at the ear, shoulder, hip, knee and ankle. These are known as the pressure points, and while a medium to high loft bed pillow bridges the gap between your ear and shoulders, a knee pillow helps relieve the pressure at other points of the body.

“Most often, the inside of the knee on the top leg has increased pressure in the side sleeping position," explains says Dr Kevin, director of chiropractic operations at The Joint Chiropractic. "Using a pillow between the knees can help alleviate this stress and promote spinal alignment.”

An orthopedic knee pillow, shaped specifically to fit between the knees, can provide this pressure relief without disrupting the comfort of a side sleeping position. It can be particularly useful for those who experience knee pain or lower back pain when lying on their side.

My experience with Coop Home Goods adjustable knee pillow

I’m a side sleeper who loves curling up in a ball, especially during cold winter nights. This curved position could worsen my lumbar pain, but while lying on my back helped with these aches, ultimately, back sleeping isn't for me. The Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow caught my eye as it promised to "decrease back pain" and with four removable memory foam inserts, I could customize it to suit my sleep preferences and build.

How did I find it? After my failed back sleeper experiment I was skeptical, but I fell in love with the Coop Adjustable Knee Pillow almost instantly. Once I adjusted the firmness level, that is. Removing one of the one-inch foam blocks ensured it fit just right.

I'd used a standard bed pillow between my knees before and hadn't found it useful (or comfortable). But the hourglass shape of the Coop Pillow contoured against my knees offering ample support and making it easier to maintain good sleep posture. The foam provided instant comfort, reducing the pressure on my knees and hips.

The Coop Pillow definitely helped me get more restorative sleep. If I’m to nitpick, I would say the absence of a strap to keep it in place is a bit bothersome. The pillow tends to move around when you’re tossing and turning, but not enough to wake me up or cause discomfort. After trying it for seven days straight, I can say that I'm obsessed.

5 benefits of sleeping with a knee pillow

Compared to a regular pillow placed between your knees, a knee pillow is designed to provide pressure relief and support, especially for those with hip or knee pain. Here are the other ways it enhances your sleep:

1. Gives immediate pressure relief: The additional support to your knees will help align your hip and pelvic region. This can aid relaxation, potentially helping you fall asleep quicker.

2. Relieves hip discomfort: Frequently changing position as you sleep can strain your hips. Using a knee pillow encourages you to stay in one place and not toss and turn.

3. Maintains healthy spinal alignment: If your top leg slips forward when you're in a side sleeping position, it can put pressure on the spine. A knee pillow helps you keep the knees stacked for better sleep posture.

4. Potentially improves blood circulation: Experts suggest a pillow between the knees can improve blood circulation by keeping the legs in an elevated position. This can potentially even prevent conditions such as varicose veins.

5. Can help with muscle cramps: Studies show that nocturnal muscle cramps (NLC) are a common issue faced by people over the age of 60, pregnant women and athletes. Sleeping in an uncomfortable position can further worsen this condition. A knee pillow will help you maintain the correct posture while increasing the blood flow to your legs, thereby reducing muscle cramps during sleep.

Who needs a knee pillow?

While many people can potentially benefit from a knee pillow, these are the people (and sleep styles) it will suit best:

Side sleepers: As Dr Lee explains above, using a knee pillow takes off the stress of your hips and knees, which are the major pressure points when sleeping on your side. (They can also benefit stomach sleepers trying to switch to a side sleeping position).

As Dr Lee explains above, using a knee pillow takes off the stress of your hips and knees, which are the major pressure points when sleeping on your side. (They can also benefit stomach sleepers trying to switch to a side sleeping position). Pregnant women: Leg cramps are a common complaint of pregnant women. A knee pillow can provide pressure relief for the legs, for fresher mornings.

Leg cramps are a common complaint of pregnant women. A knee pillow can provide pressure relief for the legs, for fresher mornings. Back sleepers: Instead of slipping a pillow between your knees, back sleepers should place one under the knees to maintain the natural spine curvature.

3 knee pillows to shop today

