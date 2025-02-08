This one underrated (and cheap) bedding product can transform your sleep

Keeping your sleeping environment clean, maintaining the quality of your mattress, and avoiding overheating at night are three tools for great sleep. You could invest thousands in bedding products to achieve each (and, arguably, create a pretty luxe setup in the process), but what if we told you there's a single item that's often overlooked, isn't expensive and can help with all three? Enter: The mattress protector.

Designed to fit over your bed and easily washable, mattress protectors are typically a fraction of the cost of the best mattresses out there, and they're handy if you’re hosting multiple guests over a short period of time and don't have time to deep clean your mattress.

Better yet, thanks to this year's Presidents’ Day bedding sales, you can even get some of the best mattress protectors (or even a whole new bedding set if you feel inspired after reading this) for a discounted price right now. But first, let’s look into why a mattress protector is the unsung hero of getting a better sleep and keeping your bed in tip top shape…

Why you should never sleep on a bed without a mattress protector

1. Create barrier between you and the bed

Research shows that we spend approximately one third of our lives either sleeping or attempting to do so — which equates to a lot of time spent in bed. It's natural, then, that body oils, sweat and dead skin cells will build up in your mattress.

However, in the long run these can produce unsightly stains and reduce the lifespan of your mattress by contributing to breaking down its materials. Your sleep quality can also be affected, as bacteria and dust mites can colonize, potentially leading to health issues. By placing a mattress protector between your mattress and your bedding, you're helping to reduce any damage and safeguard your bed (and health!) against any nasty

2. Prevent a bedbug infestation

While it's true that bedbugs don't spread disease, that doesn't mean they are any less of a problem. They bite, which causes itching, skin breakouts and in extreme cases, allergic reactions or more severe skin issues. Obviously a night spent scratching your skin, or dealing with a more serious reaction, will disrupt your sleep.

A mattress protector can help guard your bed against these pests, but if you're someone who is sensitive to allergens, a mattress encasement (which fully encloses your bed for maximum protection) might be a better option. We rated the Linenspa Zipped Waterproof Encasement as best for protecting against bed bugs in our best mattress protectors guide.

(Image credit: Co-Op)

3. Protect your bed from spills and stains

Even with the best of intentions, it's impossible to avoid the odd bit of accidental damage to your bed. But a simple coffee spill can actually have bigger repercussions. The moisture can seep into your bed, and depending on the type of your mattress, cause long term damage.

The best memory foam mattresses, for instance, will absorb the liquid, and this can soften the foam rapidly and affect its performance. Liquid spills can also hasten the deterioration of the coils in hybrid mattresses, as it can make them rusty and squeaky.

A waterproof mattress protector, which will generally be made including a thin layer of a material like polyurethane, can help guard your bed against any inadvertent liquid spills. They're also a great option if you have toddlers who are yet-to-be potty trained.

4. Ensure a risk-free sleep trial for a new mattress

Many mattresses come with a sleep trial, which allows you the option to return the bed within the specified time period (for example, our top pick for best hybrid bed, the Saatva Classic offers a 365-night trial) if it doesn't ultimately suit your sleeping style or preferences.

However, most brands won't accept a return if the mattress has been damaged or stained during the trial period. Adding a mattress protector to your new bed as soon as it's delivered means you can test it out, safe in the knowledge it can be sent back in perfect condition if it's not right for you.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Prevent overheating

If you're prone to overheating at night, a cooling mattress protector is an affordable way to help regulate your bed's temperature. Designed to draw heat from the body while you sleep and help your bed feel cooler to the touch, options like the Brooklyn Bedding Cooling Mattress Protector, use breathable fabrics that also guard your bed against the likes of pests, bacteria and spills.

While the best cooling mattresses may be a better option for really hot sleepers — thanks to temperature regulating technology like copper, or gel-infused foams and phase-change materials (PCMs) — a cooling mattress protector is a good, and cheap, place to start.