I never thought I'd want a cheap foam mattress but the Siena Essential proved me wrong — and it's $179 for a queen

The Siena is one of my favorite cheap memory foam mattresses in a box, offering the feel and support of a more expensive bed — which is why I can't quite believe that a queen Siena 8" Memory Foam Mattress is now only $179 at Amazon.

Support is the number one thing I look for in a bed and it's not something I'd expect from a cheap all-foam mattress. But the 10" Siena I tested blew me away, and while this thinner model likely lacks the edge-to-edge support of the taller design, I expect it to offer a similarly firm feel to keep the body lifted.

The Siena delivers the exceptional motion isolation I've come to expect from the best memory foam mattresses while the gel foam helps disperse warmth to prevent overheating.

In this Amazon sale a queen Siena is now $179, the lowest price I've seen. I don't think you'll get a better cheap bed discount in the Memorial Day mattress sales so here's why you should shop today...

Siena 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $279 now $179 at Amazon

The 10" Siena can hold its own against the expert-recommended picks in our best mattress 2025 guide. I predict this thinner model will deliver a similar firm support while the gel memory foam should provide gentle contouring at the pressure points. Firmness and relief is a tricky balance to get right and while the side sleepers in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team found the taller model too hard, our back and stomach sleepers were impressed with the edge to edge support. I think the 8" model would be an excellent mattress for a guest room, or a short-term solution if you're looking for an affordable mattress in a box while you're between beds. The current Amazon sale is a steal, with a queen only $179 (was $279.) You also get a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty, which are decent benefits and better than we'd expect from a budget bed. User score: ★★★★½ (500+ reviews)

Should you buy the Siena mattress now or wait for Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is one of the best times of year to save on a mattress and although the early sales have started, I'm still waiting on offers to roll in.

However, if you want a cheap mattress you can rely on — and the Siena is the best of the bunch — don't wait to get shopping. This sale price is the best I've seen, beating the previous low I spotted early in the year.

During March, a queen 8" Siena Memory Foam Mattress dropped to around $200. At the time that was the lowest price we'd recorded and an excellent saving on a mattress that's already well priced.

But for Memorial Day that deal has been bettered. With a queen now $179 it's $20 cheaper than its previous best, and roughly $100 cheaper than the $279 price tag we saw in April.

I doubt we'll see the price drop any further during Memorial Day, so now is the time to shop.