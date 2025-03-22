Hot sleeper? Get up to 35% off these cooling mattresses this weekend

With the colder months behind us, why not upgrade your bed with a cooling mattress

Sleeping hot is a major problem for many sleepers, but you might not realize that your mattress is exacerbating the problem. Some mattresses, especially all-foam mattresses, trap heat. The solution? A specialist cooling mattress. Our top pick right now is 30% off: A Bear Elite Hybrid queen mattress is now just $1,614 (was $2,305) at Bear Mattress.

But it's not just the Bear mattress on sale this weekend. If you're after a top-rated cooling mattress there are several options currently discounted, suitable for all budgets. Working with a smaller budget? The Cocoon by Sealy Chill will suit you, with a queen costing less than $700.

We've rounded up the 5 cooling mattress deals in this weekend's mattress sales so you can start sleeping comfortably as soon as possible. Here's what we recommend...

Bear Elite Hybrid:twin was $1,893$1,326 at Bear Mattress

Bear Elite Hybrid: twin was $1,893 $1,326 at Bear Mattress
Bear's flagship mattress ranked highly in best mattress of the year guide and you can pick it up for 30% off. Standing at 14" tall, it's got a luxury look and feel and is available in three firmness levels: soft, medium and firm. It's individually-wrapped coils allow for great airflow, which combines with the cooling cover to keep you comfortable all night through. It also excels in all the areas you'd expect for a modern mattress, offering great support, motion isolation and comfort. For more details on experience of this mattress, read our Bear Elite Hybrid review. A queen is currently $1,614 (was $2,305) and you'll get two free pillows, a 120-night sleep trial, limited lifetime warranty and free shipping.

Our review: ★★★★½

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $619$399 at Cocoon by Sealy

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: twin was $619 $399 at Cocoon by Sealy
Looking for a cooling mattress for under $1,000? This budget bed from Cocoon by Sealy Chill could be the one for you. The Chill mattress swerves the main issue that usually affects memory foam mattresses by offering effective cooling with its Phase Change material that absorbs and dissipates heat. There is a hybrid version that is slightly more expensive but offers an even cooler sleep. During testing for the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review, we found the bed to be comfortable for all sleep positions but those with heavier bodies may find it doesn't offer enough support. Right now, you can save 35% on this excellent cooling mattress, taking the price of a queen down to $699 (was $1,079).

Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (8,627 reviews)

Ghostbed Luxe: was $2,595 $1,298at GhostBed

Ghostbed Luxe: twin was $2,595 $1,298 at GhostBed
This bed isn't haunted, but it certainly is chilling, offering top-notch cooling with the brand's 'Ghost Ice' fabric. Our GhostBed Luxe review awarded it full marks for temperature regulation with excellent airflow and a consistently low temperature. It is certainly a pricey mattress, but the evergreen sale knocks 50% off the price, bringing a queen down to $1,498 (was $2,995). You'll get a 101-night trial to try it out and a 25-year warranty. The mattress scores high marks for motion isolation and back support.

Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (2,252 reviews)

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress: was $1,199$899.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress: twin was $1,199 $899.25 at Brooklyn Bedding
The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is infused with cooling tech fibers that remove excess heat, preventing hot sleeping. Its hybrid construction allows for great airflow and there's even an option to add a GlacioTex cooling cover, adding a cozy pillow top foam with contouring and pressure relief. The only downside for choosing this mattress is that the current sale isn't the best we've seen from Brooklyn Bedding. Although 25% off is a decent reduction, bringing a queen size down to $1,698.75 (was $2,265), we've seen this go as high as 35% during major sales periods, so you may want to wait until Memorial Day to see if a better sale emerges.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (4,100+ reviews)

Casper Snow mattress:was $1,895$1,495 at Casper

Casper Snow mattress: twin XL was $1,895 $1,495 at Casper
The Casper Snow keeps you cool at night with its phase change material that pulls heat away from the body, and its snow cover that stays cool to the touch. It also features three 'heat delete' bands, that can remove excess heat for 12+ hours. All of these features together combine to form one of the coolest sleeps you can get. Casper's current 20% off sale offers a great price with a queen at $1,995 (was $2,495,) and only a little bit below the best price we've seen for Casper mattresses which came in a 25% off sale. You'll get free delivery, a 10-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial.

Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (700+ reviews)

Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

