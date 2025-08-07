Sleep Tech

I'm a sleep tech tester — these are the gadgets I'd buy if I was heading back to college this summer

Mattresses

The best 35+ back to school sleep and dorm mattress deals — starting from $4 and chosen by recent graduates

Sleep Tech

I’m a sleep tech tester — 5 Prime Day deals from $9 I'd snap up if I was sharing a dorm this semester

Mattresses

The top 5 dorm room mattress deals live this weekend — starting from $96