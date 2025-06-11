Sleep tech that will help you sleep cool this summer without spending $1,000s on AC bills — starting at just $16
Sleep cooler for less with 5 sleep gadgets from Amazon, BedJet, Coop and more
If there's one thing (the only thing) I dislike about summer it's sweaty, sleepless nights. And I'm sure I'm not alone here. According to Gallup, 57% of Americans find themselves too hot to sleep at least occasionally. So, I've been browsing for sleep tech that can help.
One of this year's best smart beds with active climate control is undoubtedly the best investment for anyone struggling to sleep in the heat. Personally, I can't recommend the Eight Sleep Pod 4 smart mattress cover enough. However, these tech-laden beds are out of many people's budgets, and while many of the best mattresses pack impressive cooling capabilities, you might prefer a less expensive way to keep temperatures down at night.
If you're looking for a cooling sleep solution that won't break the bank, and will even help you save on AC bills (which can cost $229 to $263 per month, according to portable evaporative cooling company Portacool), look no further. Here are 5 cooling sleep tech deals to shop today for cooler sleep tonight...
5 gadgets to help you sleep cooler this summer
1. BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System: was $699 now $489 at BedJet
The BedJet is essentially a fan designed to deliver cool air directly beneath your sheets. This rapid air-based cooling system wicks away body heat and moisture in your bed so you and your partner can sleep comfortably. The BedJet boasts over 4,000 5-star reviews from customers who credit it for saving them from night sweats and say it's a "complete gamechanger for sleep comfort". You can save 30% now, which translates to a saving of $210 and cuts the price to $489. It's more of a splurge than other cooling equipment, but Reddit users say it's saved them up to $50 a month on AC bills.
2. Nicetown blackout curtains: was $28.71 now $15.93 at Amazon
For your bedroom to be cool at night, you need to be proactive during the day. This means blocking out the sun to stop it from heating up the room. These machine-washable blackout curtains balance room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill, meaning they can help you save on both AC and heating bills. Plus they can help you get a lie-in when you need it. You can save a huge 45% on these curtains at Amazon now, chopping the price to $15.93 for two panels — bargain.
3. Revix Full Body Ice Pack: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Aiding muscle relaxation and fatigue relief, this full-body ice pack will keep you cool and calm. Whether you lay on in, sit on it or wrap it around you, the flexible freezing gel filling conforms to your body, offering cooling relief wherever you need it. One customer says it "stays cool for hours" and another going through the menopausal nighttime hot flashes credits it for helping her sleep through the night and wake up feeling "invigorated". With 20% off now the 47”x17.5” ice pack is down to $39.99 from $49.99.
4. Jojoly Ice eye mask: was $22.99 now $16.99 at Amazon
This eye mask works like a cold compress, offering cooling relief all while blocking out 99% of light. The hydrogel molds to your face, so the silk mask sits comfortably in place while you rest. Plus the cool sensation can help soothe discomfort from fatigue, allergies, or other irritants that may be keeping you awake during summer months. There's 26% off at Amazon now, meaning you can grab it for $16.99. Prime members can bag free same-day delivery, which means you could start sleeping cooler tonight.
5. Coop Cool+ Adjustable Pillow: was $145 now $116 at Coop
The Coop Cool+ pillow, AKA our best pillow of the year for hot sleepers, is cleverly designed to keep you cool and supported all night long. It comes in three shapes – classic, crescent and cut-out – each designed to suit a different sleep style. The pillow features shaped and gel-infused memory foam, a CoolTouch cover and heat-wicking inner layer, which all work together to remove excess heat, delivering lasting breathability and coolness. Plus it's infused with phase change material that absorbs heat while it changes phase. Yes it's an investment pillow even at $116 after 20% off, but it does mean you can turn down your AC while avoiding morning neck pain.
