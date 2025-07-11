I don't have air conditioning — here are the 5 products I'm buying this Prime Week to keep my bedroom cool

It's a good thing that Prime Week has coincided with the excruciating heatwaves, as I need some good deals on sleep products that will cool down my bedroom (that has no air-conditioning, I might add).

Luckily, I've already found some great discounts on everything from bedding to fans at Amazon, such a deal that offers the chance to save 20% on the Coop Home Goods Cool+ Adjustable Pillow at Amazon, going from $116 down to $145.

It's our #1 cooling pick in this year's best pillow guide, and uses the advanced cooling tech found in some of this year's top mattresses to keep cool throughout the night.

But you don't have to turn only to the Amazon Prime Day sleep deals. In fact, many brands such as Tempur-Pedic and Brooklyn Bedding have launched Prime-rivalling sales. So, here's the cooling products I'm buying from around the web this Prime Week.

2. Hihealer Lavender Eye Pillow: was $13.99 now $8.48 at Amazon

If you've read my piece on how to sleep cool with no air conditioning, you'll know I'm a big fan of the cooling eye pillow hack. Instead of warming your lavender-stuffed eye pillow in the microwave, put it in the freezer for an hour or so, and you have a refreshing cooling pad/light blocker. The one I currently use was $18 from a small, independent boutique, so I'm looking to stock up on more, and this one from Hihealer seems like a relaxing find.

3. Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector Mattress Protector: was $99 now $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Okay, I'm cheating a little here as I already own one, but I feel compelled to reccomend this Brooklyn Bedding GlacioTex mattress protector as it really does work. Just read my Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector Mattress Protector review. And now is the perfect time to buy as the brand has extended their 30% off Independence Day sale to compete with Prime, reducing a queen to $90.30 (was $129).

4. Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: twin was $329 now $279 at Tempur-Pedic

Our favorite mattress topper has got a cooling makeover with this heat-dissipating upgrade. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review, prolific reviewer Alison Barretta said this bed topper slept much cooler than the original. There's now a 20% off deal at Tempur-Pedic, which reduces a queen to $359 (was $429), but you could also try your luck and see where the 40% of code TOPPERS40 gets you (sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't).