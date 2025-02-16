6 reasons to buy an adjustable bed base with your Saatva Classic mattress in the Presidents' Day sales

The Saatva Classic is our team's favorite mattress, available in multiple firmness levels and height profiles to meet most sleep needs. But for the ultimate customizable sleep experience I recommend adding the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus to your purchase and now is the time to do it as you can save up to $600 on a Saatva mattress and adjustable bed bundle at Saatva.

The Saatva Classic is the top recommendation in our best mattress guide and while it's super comfy on its own (and also on sale – you can now save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva) I had a chance to try the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus during a visit to the Saatva Viewing Room in Philadelphia. I was nearly lulled to sleep by its calming full-wave body massage and a zero gravity preset that made me feel like I was floating.

Best of all, pairing a Saatva Classic with the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus will net you an additional $100 off for a total saving of $500 on that model ($600 on the Saatva Solaire).Here's why I think you should bundle the Saatva Classic with an adjustable base in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales...

6 reasons to pair the Saatva Classic with an adjustable base

1. You have aches and pains

The Saatva Classic is already a great mattress for back pain, but pairing it with an adjustable base can help reduce pressure on your spine and joints for even more comfortable sleep.

The Saatva Adjustable Base Plus also features a full-wave body massage and zero gravity for a near-weightless feel. But just being able to adjust the head or foot of your bed can make a world of difference when managing pain from a chronic condition or an injury.

2. You (or your partner) snore

Snoring can be the result of something as innocuous as a head cold or a serious condition like obstructive sleep apnea. It's also the leading cause of sleep divorce among couples. Even the most luxurious mattress can suddenly turn uncomfortable if snoring is keeping you awake at night.

According to this 2022 study, sleeping at an incline can help reduce snoring and nighttime wakeups. The Saatva Adjustable Bed Plus has an anti-snore preset that elevates the head at a 7° angle to open the airways so you and your partner can co-sleep in peace.

(Image credit: Saatva)

3. Acid reflux keeps you up at night

If you deal with occasional heartburn or have a chronic condition such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), sleeping with your upper body elevated can prevent stomach acid from rising. (Experts we've consulted recommend a 6" to 8" incline.)

Rather than stacking pillows or experimenting with different levels of wedge cushions, an adjustable bed will allow you to find the right incline to aid your condition so you can fully enjoy your Saatva Classic mattress.

4. You like to read or watch TV in bed

Instead of fussing with a mess of pillows or a wedge cushion, an adjustable bed will offer a much more seamless experience for you to enjoy reading or watching TV in your bedroom. With just the tap of a button, you can adjust your bed to the perfect position for immersing yourself in a scintillating novel or your favorite Netflix series without straining your neck and back.

5. You love your creature comforts

The Saatva Classic is already a fantastic mattress, but pairing it with the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus will imbue it with features you didn’t even know you wanted from a bed such as ambient lighting (which will make it easier to find your bed after a late night out) and built-in USB ports to keep your nightstand clutter-free.

You'll also be able to save favorite positions with preset buttons so you can adjust your mattress to your desired comfort level as soon as you slide into bed.

6. You can save $500 in today's sale

The Saatva Classic is already $400 off thanks to our exclusive discount for the Saatva Presidents' Day sale. However, adding the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus will knock an additional $100 off, for a total saving of $500. Prices start at $2,148 after discount — which is quite a steal compared to some of the best adjustable smart beds. Full deal details are below...

Note that the Saatva Adjustable Base Plus cannot be returned or exchanged, but it does come with a 25-year warranty. The Saatva Classic includes a one-year trial and a forever warranty. Both items will be delivered and set up in your room via free White Glove Delivery.