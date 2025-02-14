If you're in the market for a new mattress, you've likely come across hybrid mattresses. Offering the best of both worlds, hybrid beds combine layers of memory foam or latex with innersprings and coils to create a responsive, supportive and comfortable sleep surface

However, they're not for everyone. Many of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers have hybrid structures, but that doesn't mean everyone will enjoy the feel of them. So, we're taking a closer look at what these mattresses offer and the essentials to know before you choose one. After all, the right mattress for you depends on your personal preferences and sleep needs.

With the Presidents' Day mattress sales, it's the perfect time to invest in a new hybrid bed. We're seeing some of the lowest prices on hybrid mattresses from brands like DreamCloud, Saatva and Helix. But first, let's find out whether a hybrid mattress is the right pick for you.

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress combines layers of comfort foam with innersprings and coils. At the top of the mattress, the design usually features foam, whether that’s memory foam, gel foam or even latex. This foam rests on top of a supportive layer of springs that helps minimise motion transfer and respond to your body's movements. This creates a more open structure compared to all foam beds, meaning the best hybrid mattresses have increased airflow, keeping sleepers cool.

There will also be a sturdy base to help keep you and the mattress stable as you sleep. As they are typically more expensive due to the higher quality materials and build, hybrid mattresses are an excellent option for your main bedroom and come in all the regular sizes from Twin to Cal King.

5 things to know before buying your first hybrid mattress

If you’re thinking about buying a hybrid mattress instead of an all-foam mattress , but you're not sure where to start, here are the essentials to know.

1. They often cost more than innerspring or memory foam mattresses

Because of the extra time, manufacturing costs, technology and materials needed to create a hybrid mattress, the price point is usually higher. However, that’s not to say that you can’t find an affordable hybrid mattress though, with brands such as DreamCloud ( read our full DreamCloud mattress review) offering budget options and deals throughout the year.

If you do find a hybrid bed with a price that’s just a little too good to be true, check to see if it is made with CertiPUR-US foam and has a warranty of at least ten years, as these are indicators of good quality. Some even offer lifetime warranties.

2. They provide excellent support

The springs found in hybrid mattresses are superb at providing support. They help evenly distribute your weight, so no matter what position you sleep in – or if you tend to swap around – they continue to keep your body aligned and supported.

Meanwhile, the foam layer moulds to your body to provide pressure relief. Many people who experience bad back pain prefer to use a hybrid mattress, such as the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe , as they find it gives them the support they need. If you have recurring back pain, check our guide to the best mattresses for back pain.

3. They sleep cooler

If you sleep hot, you can rest assured that you’re less likely to overheat on a hybrid mattress. The coil layers allow air to circulate through the core of the mattress, which makes them a cooler option than an all-foam mattress. In fact, many of our top picks in our best cooling mattress guide have hybrid structures.



Many hybrid mattresses also feature cooling technology to keep your temperature regulated. Brands such as Bear include a cooling gel layer with their mattresses, like the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress, while the Helix Midnight Luxe for instance includes an upgrade feature called GlacioTex that wicks away sweat and helps you feel cool and comfortable as you sleep.

4. They suit most types of sleepers

If you co-sleep or are looking for a luxury option for your guest bedroom, then it’s good to know that hybrid mattresses are suitable for most sleep styles. This is because they are adaptable and can accommodate sleepers whether they rest on their back, side or front.



While the foam lends itself particularly well to side sleepers, and helps to align the spine, if you are looking for a softer or firmer feel, then as with standard all-foam beds, hybrid beds also come in different firmness feels. For example, the WinkBed Plus caters to heavier body weights, as well as offering Softer, Luxury Firm and Firmer options.

5. They have a higher standard of comfort

Once you’ve tried a hybrid mattress, it’s often difficult to go back, such is the luxurious comfort they offer. If you’re prepared to splash out, and invest in a luxury hybrid like the Saatva Classic or Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress for instance, you’ll quickly note the quality and luxury-hotel feel.

The good news is, if you do end up spending more money on a top-tier mattress, they will last longer, giving you plenty of value for money. The high-quality and durable materials, combined with a more refined manufacturing process, results in exceptional-quality sleep all round.

How to choose the right hybrid mattress for you

There are many hybrid mattresses available to buy, so how do you know which is the right one for you? Follow these steps to help you decide.

1. Consider your sleep position

When it comes to choosing the right hybrid mattress for you it’s important to consider your sleep position. While hybrid mattresses can accommodate most sleeping styles, there are some specific options that will support you better if you tend to sleep more on your back, side or stomach.



In general, side sleepers will benefit from a more plush surface to relieve pressure from key areas like the hips, shoulders and knees. Alternatively, back and stomach sleepers will need a firmer feel to keep their spines aligned.

2. Latex or memory foam?

Hybrid mattresses can feature latex or memory foam layers. When considering memory foam hybrid or latex hybrid mattresses , each has a slightly different feel with latex being more buoyant and bouncy, and memory foam offering a more hugging feel that moulds to your body shape and delivers plenty of cradling comfort.



Memory foam tends to be warmer, so if you sleep hot you might want to avoid this material. However, many options now come with extra features such as copper-infused foam that helps keep things cool. Latex on the other hand is airier and more organic, if you experience allergies and are looking for the best organic mattresses , then a bed such as the Essentia Stratami Organic mattress , is a good choice for you.

3. Your preferences

Ultimately, which mattress you choose will all come down to what you need. The feel of the mattress needs to be right for you, whether that’s soft sinking marshmallow memory foam, springy bouncy latex, or firm foam.

If you sleep hot, then consider that even the best memory foam mattresses might not be right for you. If you co-sleep with someone else who has different needs, then you will be looking for a good middle-ground that can accommodate different types of sleepers, but also has that all-important minimal motion-transfer, especially if one of you is a combination sleeper.

If budget is a factor, then it might be tempting to go cheap, but ultimately it’s best to think long term, as the upfront cost might mean a longer-lasting bed.