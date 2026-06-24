<a id="elk-cc85c50c-944b-4a7a-bc87-8e654a0635c2"></a><h2 id="prime-day-techfest-and-more">Prime Day, TechFest, and more...</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-f8e1c611-75b4-48b9-8076-d2acdaf20e99" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="6KeonQuBaqjeg8wouwCPjM" name="Prime Day deals" alt="Collage of items on sale for Prime Day" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/6KeonQuBaqjeg8wouwCPjM.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-78f79be8-444a-41bc-896f-8b6529f9d89a">Welcome to the Tom's Guide Savings Squad Summer Sale live blog. I'm deals editor in chief Louis and I've been covering retail sales for over 15 years. Prime Day 2026 is a little different in that it's happening in June and it's again four days instead of just two. While it's the main sale happening now, it's not the only sale. Best Buy and Walmart are holding competing sales of their own and oftentimes, their prices match or beat Amazon. So the Tom's Guide Savings Squad is going to track every summer sale this week to bring you the best deals on items we've tested and/or own. From our favorite running sneakers to the best cheap OLED TV &mdash; stick with us for hand-picked and verified deals...</p>