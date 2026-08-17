Whipping out my phone during a stroll or drive around wherever I may be usually leads me to ask for Google Maps’ trip planning and food-finding expertise.

Ever since the location-finder app has received Gemini-powered AI integration and the conversational-/text-enabled assistance of “Ask Maps,” I’ve gotten plenty of mileage out of Google Maps most recent updates. I’ve learned to get used to the puzzled stares from the folks who observe me having a longer-than-usual chat with a GPS app on a park bench—I’ll yap as much as I want with the Ask Maps feature to find something fun to do and something amazing to eat.

You’re probably just as addicted to using Google Maps’ AI-boosted features just as much as I am. If that’s the case, allow me to provide you with a collection of prompts that maximize Ask Maps’ travel planning and food discovery abilities.

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And since one of them helped me unearth my new favorite hidden gem eatery, I’m living proof that Google Maps’ Ask Maps feature is a blessing for hardcore foodies.

Prompting your way into fun activities and delicious destinations

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Using these seven Gemini-generated prompts to find an area that targets the specific atmosphere you’re looking for, discover a pet-friendly location, look for somewhere to stay dry when it starts pouring, etc., should work best:

The "Vibe Check" Itinerary: Plan a half-day walking tour in [location] that feels historical but hipster, ending at a highly-rated craft cocktail bar.

Plan a half-day walking tour in [location] that feels historical but hipster, ending at a highly-rated craft cocktail bar. The Hyper-Specific Pitstop: Find a dog-friendly cafe with outdoor seating and ample parking along my current route to [location], no more than a [time]-minute detour.

Find a dog-friendly cafe with outdoor seating and ample parking along my current route to [location], no more than a [time]-minute detour. The Weather-Pivot Plan: It just started raining. Find the best indoor family activities within a [time]-minute drive of my location that don't require advance tickets.

It just started raining. Find the best indoor family activities within a [time]-minute drive of my location that don't require advance tickets. The Scenic vs. Fast Debate: Show me a route to [location] that prioritizes scenic mountain views and historic roadside attractions over the fastest highway time.

Show me a route to [location] that prioritizes scenic mountain views and historic roadside attractions over the fastest highway time. The Dish-Specific Hunt: Where is the absolute best [name of food dish] within a [time]-minute walk of my hotel that is open right now?

Where is the absolute best [name of food dish] within a [time]-minute walk of my hotel that is open right now? The Group Consensus Solver: Suggest a dinner spot near [location] with a lively atmosphere that has great reviews for both gluten-free options and steaks, and takes reservations.

Suggest a dinner spot near [location] with a lively atmosphere that has great reviews for both gluten-free options and steaks, and takes reservations. The "Local Secret" Search: Find a hole-in-the-wall [type of food] restaurant/stand in [location] that locals love, isn't a massive tourist trap, and has a rating of 4.5 or higher.

Getting led to my new favorite hidden-gem Japanese restaurant

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

That last prompt came in handy when I was on a mission to find something different to eat after work in the city.

After getting tired of my familiar food spots (I still love Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s, but I needed a break from them…), I turned to Ask Maps to highlight a hole-in-the-wall Japanese restaurant that’s within walking distance of Times Square.

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Google Maps didn’t waste any time bringing up a 4.9-star-rated spot called Sozai Japanese Restaurant (Izakaya Ramen). Based on Ask Maps’ detailed description, I just had to head there and get a taste of what they were serving:

This charming, unassuming spot sits just a brief walk from the core of Times Square and delivers an authentic gastropub atmosphere that completely escapes the tourist rush. It is heavily favored by local midtown workers looking for legitimate comfort food after hours. The vibe is warm, cozy, and buzzing with a lively izakaya energy featuring traditional decor and deeply attentive service. Patrons highly recommend the crispy katsu, sizzling skewers, and steaming bowls of ramen made with remarkably fresh ingredients.

Thankfully, Sozai ended up being a delicious win (the Karaage, Garlic Fried Rice and Gyūdon taste amazing!). Ask Maps also featured Sushi by Bou and Sushi 35 West alongside its first pick, so I’ll have to make the journey to those places since they’re also highly reviewed and have delicious descriptions.

Final thoughts

Google Maps’ Ask Maps feature just so happens to be my go-to location and restaurant curator whenever I’m on foot. And it handles its duties as a road trip assistant quite well since I regularly speak to it whenever I, my passenger or my driver needs to know where to go next.

Being able to share curated locations and share Ask Maps’ suggestions as a collaborative list that others can fill out with their recommended picks makes Google Maps even better than its previous versions.

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