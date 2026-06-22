<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-f3d460da-ba96-47dc-b839-fd4428e0f0d3" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="zCaXnrRaFpS8HPw2W4ejoJ" name="Prime Day deals 1" alt="Amazon Prime Day deals for Tom's Guide savings squad" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/zCaXnrRaFpS8HPw2W4ejoJ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon / Edited by Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-ee9bc5e4-45e1-44fd-b725-ba5b34dbb46a">Amazon may say that Prime Day starts tomorrow. But for the smart shoppers, it actually starts now. A bunch of the best sales have already started, and I'm going to be sharing those deals live. So strap in and get comfortable!</p><ul id="elk-91353152-e578-4ba9-bd4b-b049489f24de"><li><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>shop all Prime Day deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>