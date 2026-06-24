<a id="elk-d8b5563c-446d-41f0-99de-09d79b10ddf7"></a><h2 id="prime-day-deals-that-are-actually-affordable">Prime Day deals that are actually affordable </h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-f22a16ad-93b1-4ec8-b303-b54133cf54e6" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="CazrfECG9STYnXWWdabvjd" name="amazon-prime-day-stock-image.jpg" alt="Amazon Prime Day stock image" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/CazrfECG9STYnXWWdabvjd.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-33e43229-9de4-4275-8554-e9cbac99837b">It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day!</p><p>I'm excited about all the great deals we're seeing so far &mdash; especially the ones that are genuinely affordable. That&rsquo;s why I&rsquo;ll be here all day, rounding up the very best finds under $25. While it can be tough to separate the truly worthwhile deals from the rest, every item we highlight is not only budget-friendly but it's also something our team actually recommends buying.</p><p>So get ready to shop til you drop with the best deals under $25!</p><ul id="elk-f37c4362-678f-443b-9ac9-2f00b0a51372"><li><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>shop all Prime Day deals</strong></a></li></ul>