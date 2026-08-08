7 movies I can’t wait to watch in fall 2026 — including a survival thriller about being trapped inside a whale

The rest of 2026 is shaping up to be absolutely stacked with huge releases, and as a total movie lover, my fall films watchlist is already overflowing. Of course, calendar-wise, we are technically still in summer until the middle of September, but from that mid-month mark all the way through December, theaters are gearing up for an incredible stretch of films to get excited about.

Before we dive in, a quick disclaimer: you won’t see massive blockbusters like “Dune 3,” “Avengers: Doomsday,” or the next “Hunger Games” chapter on this list. I’m naturally super excited to see those films just like everyone else, so I wanted to take a slightly different approach. Instead, I want to highlight seven fall releases you might not have heard of or thought about yet, but absolutely deserve a spot on your radar.

So, if you’re also a movie lover looking to expand your watchlist, here are the seven films I can’t wait to watch in fall 2026.

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‘Resident Evil’ (September 18)

RESIDENT EVIL – Official Teaser Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

One of my most anticipated films of the year is “Resident Evil,” as the game franchise means a lot to me, so naturally my excitement for this new take was high. Not to mention, it’s in good hands with Zach Cregger, who delivered the incredible “Weapons” and “Barbarian.” Some fans may not be on board with the film telling a completely original story within the universe, but considering previous adaptations have struggled to capture what made the games special, I’m glad someone is taking a different approach this time around.

“Resident Evil” follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), an ordinary medical courier tasked with making a routine delivery. His night takes a catastrophic turn when a deadly viral outbreak erupts across Raccoon City, transforming the population into horrifying, mutated creatures. Trapped as the city devolves into total chaos, Bryan is forced into a non-stop battle for survival, with no choice but to evade infected hordes as he fights to escape the nightmare alive.

"Resident Evil" hits theaters on September 18

‘Verity’ (October 2)

Verity | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

I love a good psychological thriller, even more so when there’s a strong ensemble cast. Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, “Verity” is an upcoming thriller I’ve been curious about, mainly because the trailer looked especially creepy. Plus, the 2018 novel became a runaway viral hit on TikTok, selling millions of copies and maintaining a massive fan debate over its infamous ending, making it one of the most anticipated book-to-film adaptations of the year.

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Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) is a struggling writer hired by Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) to finish the popular book series created by his wife, Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway). Verity, a renowned author, was left incapacitated following a devastating car crash. Lowen moves into the Crawfords’ family home to sort through Verity’s office notes and research material. While searching through the workspace, Lowen uncovers an unpublished, hidden manuscript that contains chilling admissions about Verity’s past, her marriage, and her family.

"Verity hits theaters on October 2

‘Other Mommy’ (October 9)

Other Mommy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As you can tell, I’m a huge horror fan, and “Other Mommy” looks like an incredibly creepy film judging by the trailer. Oscar winner Jessica Chastain leads the film in a demanding double role, playing both the human mother and the terrifying, shapeshifting entity that mimics her. It’s adapted from the 2024 horror novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman, who previously wrote the smash-hit source material for “Bird Box.” Spooky season is already looking good.

Eight-year-old Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark) is a young girl growing up in a household already strained by her parents’ troubled marriage. Bela’s life takes a terrifying turn when a sinister, malevolent entity emerges from her bedroom closet. The supernatural force takes on the uncanny appearance of Bela’s mother (Jessica Chastain) and persistently asks the girl a disturbing question: “Can I go inside your heart?” When Bela continually refuses, the entity’s manifestations grow increasingly hostile and aggressive.

"Other Mommy" hits theaters on October 9

‘Whalefall’ (October 16)

Whalefall | Official Teaser | In Theaters October 16 - YouTube Watch On

Austin Abrams seems to be stuck in some pretty terrible situations this year, because not only does he have to avoid infected hordes in “Resident Evil,” but he also has to escape the stomach of a sperm whale in “Whalefall.” This survival thriller will likely trigger anyone’s claustrophobia, with the idea of being trapped inside one of the largest creatures in the ocean being especially terrifying. Survival thrillers can be incredibly intense when done right, so I have high hopes for this one.

Driven by guilt over his father’s death, 17-year-old Jay Gardiner (Abrams) embarks on a dangerous ocean dive off Monastery Beach to search for his father’s remains. The underwater mission quickly turns disastrous when a surprise encounter with a giant squid triggers a chaotic ocean attack, resulting in Jay getting swallowed whole by an 80-foot, 60-ton sperm whale. Trapped in the creature’s digestive system, Jay finds himself racing against time with only one hour of oxygen left.

"Whalefall" hits theaters on October 16

‘Clayface’ (October 23)

Clayface | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It seems as though DC is going down a darker path with “Clayface,” its upcoming body horror movie that draws heavy creative inspiration from the fan-favorite “Batman: The Animated Series” two-part tragic episode, “Feat of Clay.” The story was conceived and written by acclaimed horror auteur Mike Flanagan, with a script polish by Oscar-nominated writer Hossein Amini, so it’s safe to say this film is in good hands. Director James Watkins was also inspired by David Cronenberg’s “The Fly.”

Matt Hagen’s (Tom Rhys Harries) meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a mob attack leaves him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and desperate to salvage his career, Hagen undergoes a radical, cutting-edge biotech procedure to rebuild his face. The treatment initially restores his looks, but soon triggers horrific bodily mutations that transform him into a shapeshifting, clay-like metahuman monster.

"Clayface" hits theaters on October 23

‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ (November 6)

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“Godzilla Minus Zero” is the highly anticipated follow-up to the Academy Award–winning “Godzilla Minus One.” Helmed once again by Takashi Yamazaki for Toho, the film continues Toho’s critically acclaimed Reiwa-era approach to the franchise. This time it shifts the lens further into the late 1940s recovery era, examining how a traumatized society attempts to rebuild amid persistent existential dread. I can’t wait to see this on the big screen.

Set four years after the devastating events of “Godzilla Minus One,” Japan is slowly rebuilding from the ashes of World War II and the creature’s initial rampage. Just as a fragile sense of peace begins to take root, the nuclear-mutated giant monster re-emerges from the Pacific depths, more volatile and destructive than before. Traumatized veterans Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) and Noriko Oishi (Minami Hamabe) are drawn back into the struggle for survival.

"Godzilla Minus Zero" hits theaters on November 6

‘Violent Night 2’ (December 4)

Violent Night 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Violent Night 2” is the upcoming holiday action-comedy sequel from director Tommy Wirkola, and the film seems to double down on the original’s chaotic mix of festive holiday cheer and high-octane R-rated action. Even though I’m not in the Christmas mindset yet (because Halloween comes first, always), I can’t deny I’m excited. The first film was a lot of fun, and if you need a good pick-me-up this year, “Violent Night 2” looks like the perfect festive fix.

When a ruthless mob syndicate led by a dangerous crime boss takes over the Silver Bell Mall, a sapped-of-his-magic Santa Claus (David Harbour) is forced to trade holiday cheer for brutal combat. Realizing he is hopelessly outnumbered, Santa calls in last-minute heavy reinforcements: his equally lethal wife, Mrs. Claus (Kristen Bell). Together, the formidable couple unleashes a trail of gory holiday retribution to dismantle the syndicate and clear out the mall.

"Violent Night 2" hits theaters on December 4

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